Christian Pulisic scored a stunning goal for AC Milan in their 3-1 win over Frosinone on Saturday. The American hailed the team performance.

AC Milan bounced back from their Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund with a convincing 3-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday. Luka Jovic, Christian Pulisic, and Fikayo Tomori were on target for the Rossoneri, who dominated the game from start to finish.

Pulisic's goal was a particular highlight, with the American winger receiving a long goal-kick from Mike Maignan and scoring with a brilliant solo effort. After the game, Pulisic praised Maignan's assist, calling it “perfect.”

“We train with this a lot, so I know he's capable of playing a pass like that,” Pulisic said. “It was amazing, right on my foot, just perfect.” Maignan's assist was a result of rigorous practice in AC Milan's training sessions, according to Pulisic.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a purple patch in Italy since moving to AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer. He has already netted five goals in 17 appearances across all competitions – four more than he had scored in the 2022/23 season – and has provided two assists.

The win was much-needed for Stefano Pioli's side after their defeat to Borussia Dortmund. It moved them to third place in Serie A, four points behind leaders Juventus. AC Milan will now face Atalanta in Serie A on December 9.

Pioli hails Pulisic's impact on AC Milan

Pioli was delighted with Pulisic's performance and believes that the American is a key player for his team. “Christian is a very important player for us,” Pioli said. “He is a great player with a lot of quality. He is always dangerous, and he can score goals from anywhere on the pitch. I am very happy with his performance today. He was one of our best players.”

Maignan's assist highlights his growing influence

Maignan's assist was another sign of the growing influence that he is having on the AC Milan team. The French goalkeeper has been in excellent form since joining Milan from Lille in the summer, and he is becoming a key player for Pioli's side.

“Mike is a very important player for us,” Pioli said. “He is a great goalkeeper, and he is also very good with his feet. I am very happy with his performance today. He made some important saves, and he also played a great pass for Christian's goal.”