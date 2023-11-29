USMNT star Christian Pulisic shared his thoughts on AC Milan's challenging 3-1 defeat against Dortmund in the Champions League

USMNT star Christian Pulisic shared his thoughts on AC Milan‘s challenging 3-1 defeat against Dortmund, acknowledging the impact it has on their Champions League qualification hopes, reported by GOAL. The match unfolded with Milan's Olivier Giroud missing an early penalty, setting the stage for a frustrating night. Marco Reus capitalized on Dortmund's penalty opportunity, but Samuel Chukwueze's goal brought Milan back into contention before halftime. However, second-half goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured a crucial victory for Dortmund.

In a post-match interview with American coach Jesse Marsch, now a CBS Soccer pundit, Pulisic expressed disappointment but highlighted the team's efforts to bounce back after conceding. Pulisic noted the positive momentum at the end of the first half and into the second, emphasizing missed opportunities in the second half. Despite the setback, he acknowledged the defensive prowess of the opponents and the team's determination.

“Obviously disappointing. Like I said, you know, there's some positives we can take out of it. But you know, all we can do is focus on trying to win the last game” Pulisic said.

With this defeat, Milan finds themselves in a must-win situation to progress in the Champions League. Their upcoming clash against Newcastle becomes a decisive fixture, and Milan not only needs a victory but also relies on Dortmund defeating PSG in the final group match. Pulisic remains focused on the task at hand, recognizing the positives and emphasizing the team's commitment to winning the last game.

What's next for AC Milan and Christian Pulisic?

The Rossoneri will now shift their attention to two league matches against Frosinone and Atalanta before the critical Champions League encounter with Newcastle. The outcome of this match will determine Milan's fate in the tournament, creating a high-stakes scenario for USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates.