USMNT star Christian Pulisic shared his thoughts on AC Milan‘s challenging 3-1 defeat against Dortmund, acknowledging the impact it has on their Champions League qualification hopes, reported by GOAL. The match unfolded with Milan's Olivier Giroud missing an early penalty, setting the stage for a frustrating night. Marco Reus capitalized on Dortmund's penalty opportunity, but Samuel Chukwueze's goal brought Milan back into contention before halftime. However, second-half goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured a crucial victory for Dortmund.

In a post-match interview with American coach Jesse Marsch, now a CBS Soccer pundit, Pulisic expressed disappointment but highlighted the team's efforts to bounce back after conceding. Pulisic noted the positive momentum at the end of the first half and into the second, emphasizing missed opportunities in the second half. Despite the setback, he acknowledged the defensive prowess of the opponents and the team's determination.

“Obviously disappointing. Like I said, you know, there's some positives we can take out of it. But you know, all we can do is focus on trying to win the last game” Pulisic said.

With this defeat, Milan finds themselves in a must-win situation to progress in the Champions League. Their upcoming clash against Newcastle becomes a decisive fixture, and Milan not only needs a victory but also relies on Dortmund defeating PSG in the final group match. Pulisic remains focused on the task at hand, recognizing the positives and emphasizing the team's commitment to winning the last game.

What's next for AC Milan and Christian Pulisic?

RECOMMENDED
Andre Onana looking down/sad in front of the Manchester United logo
Manchester United star Andre Onana in trouble after Champions League failure

Fremont Farkas ·

Jude Bellingham sitting on a motorbike, the Real Madrid logo in the sky
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham compared to a motorbike by Carlo Ancelotti

Fremont Farkas ·

Andre Onana angry in front of the Manchester United logo
Manchester United's Andre Onana visibly angry after Champions League draw

Fremont Farkas ·

Christian Pulisic looking down/sad in front of the USMNT and Champions League logos

The Rossoneri will now shift their attention to two league matches against Frosinone and Atalanta before the critical Champions League encounter with Newcastle. The outcome of this match will determine Milan's fate in the tournament, creating a high-stakes scenario for USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates.