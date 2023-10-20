In the latest international friendly against Germany, Christian Pulisic showcased his exceptional talent, leaving fans and experts in awe, reported by GOAL. The AC Milan forward scored a breathtaking individual goal, drawing comparisons to the legendary Alessandro Del Piero. Pulisic's remarkable strike not only impressed the fans but also caught the attention of USMNT coach Gianni Vio, who works as a set-piece specialist in Gregg Berhalter’s coaching staff.

Reflecting on Pulisic's performance, Vio expressed his admiration for the goal, stating, “Pulisic scored an extraordinary goal against Germany, it reminded me of Del Piero.” Pulisic’s goal not only highlighted his incredible skills but also emphasized his significant impact on the pitch. His ability to find the back of the net against strong opponents like Germany underscores his value to the national team.

Additionally, Vio praised Pulisic's teammate Yunus Musah, who has also been delivering outstanding performances for the USMNT. Musah's talent and leadership qualities have not gone unnoticed, and he has become a key player for both the national team and his club.

Vio also highlighted the contributions of Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, both of whom have been impressing in their respective Italian club teams. McKennie's strong personality and physical strength make him a vital player for both the USMNT and Juventus. As for Weah, his remarkable speed and technical abilities have made him a promising prospect for Juventus and the national team.

What's next for Christian Pulisic?

Following their international duties, Christian Pulisic have returned to AC Milan, where he is expected to continue his fine form in domestic competition. As fans eagerly anticipate his next international appearance, he is set to make significant contributions to both their national team and club sides.