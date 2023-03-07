We continue our college basketball conference tournament coverage with this pick and prediction in the ACC Tournament First Round. The Louisville Cardinals (4-27) will take on the Boston College Eagles (15-16) from Greensboro Coliseum. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Louisville-Boston College prediction and pick.

The Louisville Cardinals finished last in the ACC with a 2-18 conference record. Just winning four games on the season, the Cardinals are lucky to be in a spot where their games are once again meaningful. Their last win came just five games ago when they handedly beat a Clemson team as underdogs. They’ll look to survive and advance in the ACC tournament against Boston College.

The Boston College Eagles finished 10th in the ACC with a 9-11 conference record. They enjoyed a particularly hot stretch to close their season, winning three of their last four games including a win over No. 6 Virginia. The Eagles will have momentum and confidence on their side as they take on a Cardinals team they beat by 10 earlier this season.

Here are the Louisville-Boston College college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ACC Tournament Odds: Louisville-Boston College Odds

Louisville: +5.5 (-102)

Boston College: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread

Not much has been going right for the Cardinals this season. They’re averaging very low assist numbers as a team and are failing to make consistent plays on defense. They’ve averaging 64 PPG while allowing 75.6 to opponents. Those kinds of numbers won’t cut it when this Boston College team is playing the better ball. El Ellis has been the bright spot on this team with his 17.7 PPG, but the Cardinals haven’t been able to find answers much elsewhere. They often lack size as a team and can get beat down low.

The Cardinals will have to pass the ball better and look for good looks to have a chance in this one. In their last stretch, they’ve shot less than 25% from three in most of their contests while being out-rebounded. Louisville will have to catch Boston College off-guard in this one to have a shot. Louisville has not won a game away from their home floor this year.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles closed out the season strong on the backs of their three-point shooting and ability to hustle late in the game. Their defense has been on fire the last five games and they’re doing a great job of rebounding as a team, often leading the opponents. They’ll once again look to Quinten Post to have a good game if he’s available as he’s questionable with an ankle injury. The Senior Guard is averaging 15 PPG on 44% shooting from deep. If they can get him hot and open from three, the Eagles will be able to score against a porous Cardinals defense.

Boston College is 14-17 ATS on the year. They were able to handle this Cardinals team once before, so they’ll come into this game with a solid plan. In the first meeting, Boston College caused 19 turnovers and offset a poor shooting night, still winning by double-digits. They’ll look to have better luck shooting as their numbers have been above average recently.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick

The beauty of college basketball tournaments in March is that anything can happen at any time. Each team has a chance to win or upset and the odds makers are giving the Cardinals a chance here with a short spread. If they can get hot from three, they’ll certainly have a chance to get out to a few leads. However, Boston College seems to be playing better as a team and will have enough effort on the defensive end to stifle the Cardinals. Look for Boston College to cover the spread.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College -5.5 (-120)