Becky Hammon still has much to give to the game of basketball, and the Las Vegas Aces know it. On the eve of her induction to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson expressed just how excited she and her Aces teammates are for their coach's well-earned coronation.

“It’s super dope just to see how much she’s just changed the game as a player and as a coach,” she said of Hammon, per Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s huge. We’re excited to hear her speech. We’re excited just to cheer her on always. It’s right in the middle between two games so she’s probably going to be all over the place.”

Hammon will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on Saturday night alongside Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, among others. The women's basketball legend will be presented in Springfield by fellow Hall-of-Famers Sheryl Swoopes and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hammon, 46, got her start in coaching in 2014 as an assistant under Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs following a highly decorated WNBA playing career. She quickly moved to the front of the bench in San Antonio, emerging as one of the NBA's most respected assistants. Becky Hammon was repeatedly passed over for head-coaching opportunities in the NBA, though, ultimately prompting her to accept the Aces job in December 2021.

Las Vegas won the WNBA championship during Hammon's debut last season, and currently sits atop the league standings at 25-3.

“It’s a huge honor for her,” Wilson said of Hammon's induction to the Hall of Fame. “She’s given so much to this game.”