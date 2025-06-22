With the WNBA season fully underway, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking to forge their path back into the WNBA Finals. They're led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson who's had one of the biggest offseasons of her career. Recently making history and releasing her first signature sneaker with Nike, the two sides will introduce an upcoming “Team Bank” collection of releases for all the hoopers at home.

The Nike A'One first debuted in May 2025 as A'ja Wilson became the thirteenth player in WNBA history with their own signature sneaker. Currently available in colorways like OG Pearl, Pink A'ura, and Leo Lights, the A'One is looking to join the likes of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 1 & 2 as the go-to sneakers for men's and women's hoops.

“Team Bank” editions usually refer to a collection of simple colorways including colors like white, black, red, and blue made to match most team uniforms schemes at every level, from junior varsity to the pros. The colorways allow programs to adopt the sneaker as their team shoe, displaying unity among the players and their uniforms.

Nike A'One “Team Bank” collection

Nike A'One Team Bank collection is expected to release in early Fall 🏀 pic.twitter.com/OYwGtLLR7E — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike A'One Team Bank Colors Revealed

🗓️ Releasing Fall 2025 ($115) pic.twitter.com/Wg3ceE5nnh — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Team Bank collection will feature three new colorways with the A'One coming in White/Black, Black/White, and University Red. Each shoe is based in a white Nike Cushlon 3.0 midsole for maximum comfort, sporting a TPU plate along the midfoot for added response. Featuring a mesh material upper with a jeweled Nike Swoosh along the side, the shoe also sports A'ja Wilson's signature on the back heel in white. Personal monikers are seen stitched onto the inside tongue completing the look.

The Nike A'One “Team Bank” colorways are expected to land during the fall season of 2025 for a standard retail tag of $115, making these one of the most affordable high-performance basketball sneakers on the market. The shoes will come in unisex sizing and while we await more color schemes, these will drop on Nike SNKRS app and Nike Basketball retailers in ample quantities.