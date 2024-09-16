Aces star A'ja Wilson is having arguably the greatest individual season in WNBA history, and she checked another milestone off the list on Sunday. During the Aces' win against the Connecticut Sun, Wilson knocked down a jumper to give her 1,000 total points scored on the season. The presumptive league MVP is the first player in league history to reach that milestone.

Wilson is scoring the ball at a historic per game clip as well. Her average of 27 points per game is on track to shatter the old record of 25.3 points per game, set by Diana Taurasi in 2006. After the win against the Sun, Wilson got emotional when reflecting on her latest achievement.

“There's days where I hate being A'ja Wilson. I hate it,” Wilson said, fighting back tears. “But when I come into work and I see y'all smiling and I see y'all just happy, it makes me who I am.”

Wilson has two more games to add to her total points record before the WNBA Playoffs get underway. With Las Vegas still fighting to fend off the Seattle Storm for the No. 4 seed, the former South Carolina superstar will have plenty of incentive to continue stuffing the stat sheet.

Is A'ja Wilson having the greatest individual season in WNBA history?

The short answer, statistically, is yes. Wilson's 2024 is almost unmatched by anyone else in the history of the league, and she is a massive favorite to take home her third MVP award as a result.

The Aces center has already set the record for total points in a season and is close to clinching the all-time points per game record for one campaign. She is also a monster on the glass; her 12 rebounds per game ranks second in the WNBA and falls just behind the historic rookie season of Angel Reese.

Wilson has expanded her skillset as a scorer, becoming a lethal jump shooter in addition to her dominance on the interior. She is shooting 1.6 three-pointers per game this season, forcing defenses to guard her on the outside and respect the threat of the jumper. Wilson is also still as good of a pick-and-pop threat as there is from the mid-range.

Wilson's impact defensively might be her greatest strength. She leads the league in blocks (2.4 per game) and ranks fourth in steals (1.8 per game) as she makes a tremendous push for her third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. As the Aces try to manage playing a lot of offensive-minded guards on the perimeter, Wilson is the glue in the middle that holds the team together on that end.

All in all, Wilson's two-way impact and her historical statistical output has never been matched by any other individual in the WNBA before. Enjoy the final stretch of her season, because you may never see anything like it again.