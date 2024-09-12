Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made history on Wednesday night, breaking the WNBA's all-time single-season scoring record during a game against the Indiana Fever. Wilson surpassed Jewell Loyd’s previous record of 939 points on a midrange jumper in the final minute of the first half, cementing her place in the history books. While Wilson’s on-court dominance continues to shine, her teammate Alysha Clark shared an emotional reflection on what makes Wilson not only a superstar but also a humble leader who inspires those around her.

Clark, in an interview following Wilson’s historic feat, spoke about the selflessness and humility that define Wilson’s character.

“She’s a superstar, but you would never know it being in her presence,” Clark said in videos shared on social media, vis ClutchPoints. “She makes you feel welcomed, she makes you feel seen and heard and… I think what isn't talked about enough is her humility.”

Fighting back tears, Clark highlighted the emotional impact Wilson has on her Aces teammates.

“She shows up every day with a smile on her face, and it’s hard… the crown is heavy,” Clark said, acknowledging the pressures Wilson faces as both the Aces' star player and a leader.

Wilson’s record-breaking season comes as she continues to push for her third WNBA MVP award, having previously won in 2020 and 2022. Entering Wednesday’s game, Wilson was averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, positioning her as a frontrunner for not only MVP but also Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. Despite the league's extended 40-game schedule this season, Wilson’s record stands uncontested, as she broke Loyd’s previous mark in just 35 games.

Clark’s emotional tribute to Wilson extended beyond her performance on the court, as she praised Wilson’s leadership and her ability to handle the weight of being a franchise player.

“Being a leader is hard in itself, but being a superstar plus leadership … that’s insane,” Clark said.

With Wilson leading the Aces as they aim to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs, Clark’s words highlight the significance of Wilson’s impact, both as a player and as a person.

“What she’s doing on the basketball court is special,” Clark said.