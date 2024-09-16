Two-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made league history in their 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday as she became the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season. This achievement has earned recognition from LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, also A'ja Wilson's rumored beau.

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Adebayo sent a subtle congratulations to the 2022 WNBA MVP, further fueling the dating rumors between the two players.

The Aces star makes history

Wilson scored her 1,000th point on a fadeaway jumper from the elbow with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. After her shot, the Aces called timeout and her teammates mobbed Wilson to celebrate her achievement. She also received the game ball after the game, alongside her parents.

Throughout the season, Wilson's strong play helped push her team past their early struggles onto the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs, with a record of 25-13, holding a one-game lead over the Seattle Storm.

The Aces will need more MVP-caliber performances from A'ja Wilson, and perhaps a little inspiration from Bam Adebayo, if they want to win their third consecutive WNBA title.

No other team besides the now-defunct Houston Comets have won three straight championships, perfectly understandable given that playoff runs are exhausting. Fatigue and complacency become an even bigger factor after a team wins back-t0-back titles.

Still, the Aces might not need to worry so much. A'ja Wilson might be the favorite to win MVP this season, averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds, with 2.6 blocks per game.

Her rebound averages are second only to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, out for the season due to a wrist injury. While Reese holds the record for most rebounds in a single season, Wilson has a great chance to take it for herself. She only needs to grab three more boards in their last two games to claim the honor.

Turning up the Heat

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat look to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit last season, due partly to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

Watching their long-time nemesis Boston Celtics finally win a championship should also light a fire under them, especially since they had also come up short twice in 2020 and 2023.

Fans should look forward to Adebayo taking his recent Olympics experience back to the NBA. The high-stakes games of the Olympics should have given him enough motivation and additional experience to win his first ring.

Still, before thinking about the Celtics, they have to contend with the Eastern conference's crop of contenders, from the Philadelphia 76ers with Paul George, the Indiana Pacers with deep playoff experience, and the New York Knicks with Mikal Bridges.