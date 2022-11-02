Even though it’s the WNBA offseason, fans are going to see Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon more often moving forward.

No, the Aces won’t have televised games this offseason or anything like that. However, Hammon will be on TV serving as a studio analyst for ESPN for the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Alexa Philippou of ESPN confirmed the development, noting that the media giant made the official announcement during the espnW Summit.

In a news release on NBA.com, Hammon also shared her excitement to be able to cover and comment on the NBA this 2022-23 season.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season. It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much,” Hammon shared.

Becky Hammon is fresh off winning the WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces, proving she’s one of the best rising coaches in the pro basketball scene and one of the brightest minds in the sport. It will definitely be interesting to see her unique insights and analysis of players and games.

Hammon also came from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree, so there is also plenty of anticipation on the things she’ll share from her experience working with Coach Pop and how she’ll use it as a studio analyst. Besides, who doesn’t want to hear her comments about the San Antonio Spurs as well?