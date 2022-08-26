What a year it has been for Becky Hammon. In her first year of coaching in the WNBA, the former San Antonio Spurs assistant has led the Las Vegas Aces to new heights. She masterfully led her team to the top of the league, earning the number one seed in the playoffs. Behind a dominant offense, the Aces are poised to take it all this year.

It’s no surprise, then, that Becky Hammon won the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year award. The Aces head coach made history, becoming the first former player to win the award in her debut season as a coach. Hammon is also the third ex-WNBA player to win the award. (via WNBA on Twitter)

After guiding the @LVAces to a 26-10 record and the No. 1 seed in her first season at the helm, @BeckyHammon is your 2022 #WNBA Coach of the Year 👏 Hammon is the 1st former player to win COTY honors in her debut season and the 3rd former player to earn this award 🙌#MoreThan pic.twitter.com/l9Y6Bk3r77 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 26, 2022

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league this year. Most of their success has been tied to their offensive prowess. There’s no better example of that than their quarterfinal series against the Phoenix Mercury. In a closeout Game 2 performance, Hammon’s squad rained hellfire on the battered Mercury, dropping a WNBA-record 18 threes against them.

Hammon will face her biggest test yet as the Aces take on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The Storm are highly motivated this season, as it’s Sue Bird’s final go-around with the team. The Aces will need to find a way to neutralize Bird’s passing magic in their best-of-five series.

Prior to dominating the WNBA with the Aces, Hammon was one of the top assistants for San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich. In fact, Hammon was linked to numerous coaching gigs in the NBA, before eventually returning to her roots in the WNBA. Now, she’s on top of the league, and she’ll be looking to cement her team’s status as the top dogs.