Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces head coach, draws striking parallels between her current WNBA champion team and the 2013-14 NBA champion Spurs.

Years after witnessing the San Antonio Spurs' triumphant 2014 NBA championship, former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has found similar glory and teamwork in the Las Vegas Aces, leading them to back-to-back WNBA championships.

The Spurs of 2013-14 were renowned for their play and a determination to redeem themselves after a heartbreaking loss in the 2013 NBA Finals. Hammon, now the head coach of the Aces, has effectively instilled a similar ethos in her team.

“I see lots of similarities in the character of the teams,” Becky Hammon said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “The care factor that 2014 team had, the unselfishness, the commitment to whatever it takes to win, no matter who gets the credit. That's what I wanted from us going into this postseason.”

The Spurs dominated the 2013-14 NBA season with impressive stats, leading the league in assists, field goals per game, 3-point percentage and net rating. Fast forward to 2023, the Aces mirrored this success, leading the WNBA in field goals per game, field goal percentage and net rating, while ranking second in assists per game.

The Aces’ journey to the championship was nearly flawless, with only one postseason game lost. They swept through the first two rounds and secured the 2023 championship after a four-game series against the Liberty.

A’ja Wilson, the Aces' superstar and the 2023 Finals MVP, remembered when the Spurs clinched their 2014 title, as she was on the cusp of her own collegiate Basketball journey at South Carolina.

“Watching the Spurs now makes me think of some of the similarities there are between us,” A'ja Wilson said. “They all had the ability to take over a game, but they knew they couldn't win a championship without each other. That's us, too. We know we are fully capable of being individual stars. But we can't reach our overall goal without each other. We hold each other accountable, we'll make sacrifices. They were very disciplined, and so are we.”