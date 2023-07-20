The Las Vegas Aces have been the talk of the WNBA this season. They just hosted All-Star weekend where they showed out in the Skills Challenge. They hold the best record in the WNBA so far at 19-2 and are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as WNBA champions. A big part of their strong season stems from the offseason moves they made in adding future Hall of Famer Candace Parker and Alysha Gray. Parker has been dealing with an injury as of late though and the Aces most recent roster move suggests she might not be ready to play the second half of the season. The Aces signed former Iowa State star Ashley Joens to a hardship contract the team announced on Wednesday.

Roster Update: Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has signed Ashley Joens to an emergency hardship contract. 📝 https://t.co/K1C3gn7J4O pic.twitter.com/fQsxxElRec — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 19, 2023

The Aces were able to sign Ashley Joens to a hardship contract as they would be under ten available players. In addition to Candace Parker, Aces backup guard Riquna Williams has yet to make her 2023 season debut as she recovers from a back injury. Joens was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Joens only appeared in eight games for the Wings this season in less than two minutes per game. She averaged 0.3 points per game and 0.3 rebounds and shot 25 percent from the field. The Wings cut Joens earlier this season in favor of veteran guard Odyssey Sims.

Joens was a star at Iowa State where she played for five seasons before entering the WNBA Draft. WNBA teams are permitted to sign players to hardship contracts when they have less than ten available players.