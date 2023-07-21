The Las Vegas Aces have been rolling in the first half of the 2023 WNBA season. The defending champions are currently 19-2 which is the best record in the league. They are without a doubt the overwhelming favorites to repeat as WNBA champions. The Aces have also managed to stay relatively injury free with only veteran backup guard Riquna Williams sidelined to this point. But right before the All-Star break, veteran forward Candace Parker went down with an ankle injury. She did not play in the Aces game against the Los Angeles Sparks right before the break and it might be a while before she's back on the court. Aces head coach Becky Hammon revealed that Parker is going to be out for a while as per Matthew Walter of The Next.

Becky Hammon says pregame that Candace Parker is out tonight and will remain out for “a while”.@TheNextHoops #ALLINLV #WNBATwitter — Matthew Walter (@MatthewWalter96) July 21, 2023

Candace Parker last played for the Aces on July 7 against the Dallas Wings when she suffered the ankle injury. She had been the Aces prized offseason free agent acquisition and had fit right in alongside the rest of the team's All-Star starting lineup. Parker has always been a point forward type player and surrounded by so much talent, she didn't have to expend as much energy.

Through 18 games with the Aces so far, Parker had been averaging 9.0 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Parker had been playing a career-low 23.6 minutes per game. While the Aces are still incredibly formidable without her, they are going to need Parker for the stretch run.