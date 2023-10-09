The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are set to square off in one of the most anticipated WNBA Finals series in recent history. With Game 1 having tipped-off on Sunday afternoon, the Aces struck first with a 99-82 win. It's a long series though and the Liberty still have the ability to makes this a competitive WNBA Finals series. If they want to do that, however, the Liberty will need to find a way to slow down Jackie Young. Jackie Young was the catalyst for the Aces in Game 1 with a stat line that's never before been done as per Across The Timeline.

What a game for Jackie Young! 26 PTS

9-15 FG (60.0%)

5-8 3P (62.5%)

4 REB

4 AST

3 STL First player in WNBA Finals history with 25+ PTS, 5+ 3PM, 4+ REB, 4+ AST, and 3+ STLhttps://t.co/FbHfUAbSFb — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) October 8, 2023

In Game 1 against the Liberty, Jackie Young finished with a stat line of 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 9-15 (60 percent) from the field and 5-8 (62.5 percent) shooting from the three-point line for the Aces. She became the first player in WNBA Finals history to finish with a stat line of at least 25 points, five made three-point shots, at least four rebounds and at least four assists and at least three steals.

Young was an All-Star this season and has come a long way towards developing into the type of talent the Aces believed they were getting when they drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

This season she averaged 17.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.