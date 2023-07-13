LeBron James gave praise to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson on the ESPYs stage on Wednesday night, congratulating her for winning WNBA Player of the Year.

“I want to say congratulations to my sister A'Ja Wilson on winning a WNBA Best Player ESPY. And y'all make sure y'all get out there and support those beautiful women and what they do,” James praised.

James ended his speech with “God bless y'all, love y'all” and used the crown gesture for the king. He has earned the ability to do that, after passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the all time NBA points record this season.

LeBron fell just short of an NBA Finals appearance, when the Lakers were eliminated by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. He has been doing his best work to help recruit free agents and work deals to get LA over the hump in 2024, as they look to capitalize on their strong close to the season.

As for the Aces, they are in very different territory from the Lakers. A'ja Wilson has led her team to an incredible 19-2 start going into the WNBA All-Star break. She will then lead Team Wilson as captain in the ASG, facing off against Breanna Stewart's squad.

Wilson packed her team with Aces players and former South Carolina teammates and will look to replicate her dominating performance from a year ago, taking down Team Stewart by 20 points. Everything seems to be coming up A'ja Wilson as of late, and she is beyond deserving of the WNBA Player of the Year ESPY as the face of the league.