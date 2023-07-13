The banana boat squad is the famed group of all-time greats. They are composed of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James. This squad formed the icons of their generation which a lot of people looked up to and modeled their game after. Who can blame the fans that went crazy after they saw them reunite in the 2023 ESPYs?

All of these insanely talented players were gathered to celebrate the legacy of LeBron James. The King was recognized for his all-time NBA scoring leader record at the 2023 ESPYs and his brothers have got his back. They have all been professionals together and thrived in it. Notably, they were all part of the NBA's top 75 players when they commemorated the league's founding anniversary.

Chris Paul x LeBron James x Carmelo Anthony x Dwyane Wade Greatest in one photo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/juPfLVDTmk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade are all consensus NBA Hall of Famers. They will also surely re-convene once they have all called it a career and the awards come flocking in. Although, fans already went wild when they saw all of them on stage.

A fan noted that the sight made them feel old.

“They made me feel old just now. We looking at present-day Chris Paul LeBron James Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony and we just saw clips of when they were young in their early NBA days. I was in middle school when these 4 were drafted,” they wrote.

They made me feel old just now. We looking at present day Chris Paul LeBron James Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony and we just saw clips of when they were young in their early NBA days. I was in middle school when these 4 were drafted. #ESPYS — Paul Williams (@RockyTopFan8) July 13, 2023

Another avid spectator of these stars alluded to their never-ending brotherhood.

“Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul will always be brothers for life!!” he said.

Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul will always be brothers for life!!#ESPYS #TheBrotherhood — Tadi Abedje (@realTadiAbedje) July 13, 2023

A lot can change in the NBA as fans welcome a new generation of stars. However, the ones they grew up with and impacted them the most will always be the most prominent in their hearts.