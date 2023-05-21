The Las Vegas Aces made a major splash in the 2023 WNBA offseason by signing Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. The signing was a major coup for the Aces, who were looking to improve their roster after a disappointing end to their 2022 season. Here we will look at three bold predictions for the Aces in the 2023 WNBA season after this move.

Remember, however, that the signing came with a cost. The WNBA examined the franchise for workplace violations concerning their handling of Dearica Hamby. The WNBA ended its investigation today, revealing that the Aces had violated team regulations and the league’s Respect in the Workplace codes. As a result, the league has chosen to ban Aces head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay to begin the 2023 season. It has also stripped the Aces of their 2025 first-round selection since they do not own their 2024 first.

The situation between the Aces and Hamby is a reminder of the power that players have in the WNBA. In recent years, players have become more vocal about their rights and have been more willing to stand up to teams that they feel are not treating them fairly. The Aces’ penalty is a sign that the league is taking these concerns seriously.

Having said that, let’s look at three bold predictions for the Aces in the 2023 WNBA season.

1. The Aces will still win the WNBA championship

The Aces were one of the best teams in the WNBA in 2022, but they fell short of winning the championship. With the addition of Candace Parker, the Aces are now the favorites to win the title.

Again, Parker has won both the WNBA championship and Olympic gold medal — twice each. She is one of the most dominant players in the history of the league. Parker is a versatile player who can score, rebound, and pass. She will be a major addition to the Aces’ offense and defense.

The Aces also have a strong supporting cast. A’ja Wilson is one of the best centers in the WNBA. Chelsea Gray is a talented point guard. Kelsey Plum is a rising star. The Aces also have a deep bench.

The Aces have all the pieces they need to win the WNBA championship. With Candace Parker on their roster, they are truly among the league’s elite for 2023.

2. Candace Parker will win her third MVP

Candace Parker is one of the most accomplished players in WNBA history. She has won two MVP awards, two WNBA championships, and a gold medal at the Olympics. She is also a 10-time All-WNBA selection and a 7-time All-Defensive selection.

Parker is entering her 16th season in the WNBA, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She is still one of the most dominant players in the league. Parker is a versatile player who can score in a variety of ways. She is also a great rebounder and defender.

Parker is joining a Las Vegas Aces team that is already a contender. The Aces have a star-studded roster that includes A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. Parker will be the missing piece that will help the Aces win their first championship.

Parker has all the tools to win MVP in 2023. She is a great player on a great team. She is also motivated to win after coming up short in the WNBA Finals last season. If the Aces win the championship, Parker will be the MVP.

Candace Parker's FIRST bucket with the Aces 😤 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/gX6WziTT1R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2023

Here are some of the reasons why Candace Parker is a strong candidate to win MVP in 2023:

She is a two-time MVP and a two-time WNBA champion.

She is still in her prime and is capable of putting up big numbers.

She is joining a Las Vegas team that is already a contender.

She is motivated to win after coming up short in the WNBA Finals last season.

If the Aces win the championship, Candace Parker will surely be the MVP.

3. Dearica Hamby will have a breakout season

Okay, she’s no longer on the Aces’ roster, but this is what they will be missing. Dearica Hamby is now with the Los Angeles Sparks, and she’ll ball out for them. Hamby is a talented player who averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2022. She is a versatile player who can score inside and out.

Hamby will have a breakout season with the Sparks. She will be a major part of their offense and have a chance to showcase her talents. Hamby is a player who is capable of making a big splash.

At the same time, the Sparks are a team that is on the rise. They have a young roster and they are hungry to win. Hamby is the type of player who can help the Sparks take the next step. If the Sparks make the playoffs, Hamby will be a major reason why.

In all, the Aces are a team to watch in the 2023 WNBA season. They have a strong roster and they have added Candace Parker, one of the best players in the league. The Aces are the favorites to win the championship, and Candace Parker is a strong candidate to win MVP. On the flip side, Dearica Hamby will also have a breakout season with the Los Angeles Sparks.