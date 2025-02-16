Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson revealed when she told her parents about her signature shoe. The reigning WNBA MVP joins a list of women's basketball legends with her Nike A'One sneakers, which were launched earlier this month. However, Wilson knew of this launch two years before it happened but decided to keep it a secret from her parents until now.

The future Hall-of-Famer revealed in an interview with Nick DePaula the moment she broke the news to her family.

“I showed it to them, maybe a day before my jersey retirement. And they were stunned. And then my mom said, ‘of I knew it was going to be pink.’ But they were just so happy. My dad was holding back tears. It was just such a happy moment for the Wilson family and I was so appreciative to have them there.

Once you let the family know, they’re going to want to know everything. And you can’t give them everything, so this is a secret I had to keep from them, but I’m happy that they loved it.”

As she builds her empire off the floor, A'ja Wilson is looking to catapult the Aces back to the top of the WNBA

This signature shoe launch was a heartfelt moment for Wilson in many ways. Including this emotional moment with her family, the three-time MVP is the first black woman since Sheryl Swoopes to have her own signature Nike shoe. And she's more than earned it with the accolades she's racked up at just 28 years old.

Along with her three MVPs, Wilson is a six-time All-Star, five-time All-Pro, one-time Finals MVP, two-time champion, and two-time gold medalist. She's already one of the greatest players of all time and is possibly on her way to becoming the consensus GOAT in the near future. But to do that, Wilson will need to help restore the Las Vegas Aces to their recent glory days.

Head coach Becky Hammon's team has won two of the past three WNBA titles. The team's quest for a three-peat ended in the semifinals of the playoffs to the eventual champion New York Liberty. Las Vegas needs a championship this year to cement itself as the WNBA's next great dynasty. One thing that is certain is the team has been aggressive this offseason with a blockbuster trade to get six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd.

Overall, as she gears her focus toward the upcoming season, A'ja Wilson deserves to celebrate this incredible moment in her career. And based on the form she showed last time she was on the floor, A'ja's reign as the best player in the world isn't ending anytime soon.