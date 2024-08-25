The Las Vegas Aces picked up a big 77-75 win on the road on Sunday against the Chicago Sky, and A'ja Wilson hit a buzzer beater to give her team the victory.

It was an incredible play by A'ja Wilson off of an inbounds pass that came with 1.1 seconds left. She quickly put a shot up and hit it off of the glass to give the Aces the win, and the shot drew a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“GAME BLOUSES!!!!! @_ajawilson22 😤💪🏽🫡” LeBron James posted on X, formerly known as twitter.

After the game, Wilson responded to James' post, which was a reference to Chapelle's Show.

It was a great effort all around for Wilson in the win for the Aces, as she scored 20 points while also grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking three shots. Here is another angle of Wilson's game-winning shot.

This is a crucial game for each team, as the Aces are fighting for a good playoff seed, while the Sky are right on the playoff bubble and could use every win that they can get. As we approach the end of the regular season, Las Vegas is getting closer to clinching a playoff spot, while Chicago likely will be fighting to the final day.

A'ja Wilson carries Aces in win vs Sky

While the Aces did get double digit scoring days out of three other players in Megan Gustafson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, Wilson was the start that shined the brightest. The tally of 18 rebounds is enormous, especially when coming against an impressive young rebounding big in Angel Reese, who had 22 rebounds herself. It will certainly be exciting to see Wilson and Angel Reese go up against each other in the future.

This is not to discount Kamilla Cardoso, who grabbed 12 rebounds as well. The duo of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso could have the Sky competing further up the standings in the future. As of right now, the Sky sit at 11-18, a half game ahead of the 10-18 Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Aces are in fifth after moving to 18-11 after the win over Chicago. They are half of a game back of the Seattle Storm, and 2.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Mercury. Las Vegas is not performing to the level of the last two years, but the two-time defending champions can not be counted out when the playoffs come.