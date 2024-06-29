The Las Vegas Aces take on the Washington Mystics. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Aces Mystics prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Mystics.

The Las Vegas Aces have the look again. They look like the team that won the WNBA championship last season. Chelsea Gray is back in the lineup. Everyone on the roster feels calm and relaxed. There is a clear sense that things are getting back to the way they're supposed to be. Order is being restored. Players are in their natural roles again. They don't have to overextend themselves or do things they're not comfortable doing. The Rubik's Cube is aligned. Las Vegas handled the Chicago Sky in its first game after the Commissioner's Cup final break. The Aces are now stacking wins. They're not squeakers, either; Vegas is winning decisively and is wearing down opponents in the second halves of games. The Aces don't have one of the top four records in the WNBA, but they are one of the four hottest teams in the league and seem intent on making a push for a top-four spot in the playoffs by season's end. If they keep playing the way they're playing now, they'll probably overtake at least one of the top four if not two. The fact that the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun have both endured upset losses this week adds to the growing belief that the Aces will crack the top four when the 40-game regular season ultimately ends.

The Washington Mystics pushed the Connecticut Sun into overtime in their first game after the Commissioner's Cup final break. Washington lost but put up a good fight with two players, Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson, out with injuries. The Mystics started the season 0-12 and then won four out of five. They are definitely better than they were three weeks ago. Now they get to face the defending champions and measure themselves against another top team.

Here are the Aces-Mystics WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Mystics Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -11.5 (-112)

Washington Mystics: +11.5 (-108)

Over: 172.5 (-110)

Under: 172.5 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Mystics

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports (Mystics) / WNBA League Pass

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces are playing quality ball. The Mystics have a few players out due to injuries. You don't need to overcomplicate this one. This is a proven team which was able to get a few days of midseason rest due to the Commissioner's Cup final, a game in which Vegas did not play (it was Minnesota versus New York in the final). It is just as well that the Aces didn't have to play in Tuesday's contest. They are fresh and ready to play another strong, complete ballgame against a shorthanded opponent which resides at the bottom of the WNBA standings. Again, you don't need to overthink this.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics are playing really well. They didn't beat Connecticut on Thursday night, but they did cover the spread. They have won four of their last six games and have established a much higher regular standard of play. They might not win this game straight up, but they have definitely improved how they play and how they compete. If they lose by 11, they still cover. Given the way they are playing, that seems reasonable.

Final Aces-Mystics Prediction & Pick

The Aces are strong and the Mystics are shorthanded, coming off an overtime game. Take Vegas.

Final Aces-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Aces -11.5