George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, will be appearing in a new documentary about Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Mike Figgis is making a documentary about Coppola's Megalopolis film, which has had a long road to release. Coppola self-financed the film, which is yet to find a distribution home.

A “great” interview

In an Instagram post, Figgis revealed that he had a “great interview” with Lucas. He called him a “charming [and] insightful human being.”

Both Coppola and Lucas began their rise to stardom around the same time. Lucas directed American Graffiti in 1973, whilst Coppola made The Godfather in 1972. Star Wars would then premiere in 1977, a film George Lucas executive produced, wrote, and directed. He would remain involved with the next two films, but handed off the directorial reins to other filmmakers. The Indiana Jones franchise also spawned thanks to a Lucas idea. Lucas would return to the director's chair with the Star Wars prequel trilogy — executive producing, writing, and directing all three films. Revenge of the Sith was Lucas' last directorial effort.

Francis Ford Coppola has had a long career in Hollywood. Beyond The Godfather trilogy, he directed classics including The Conversation, The Outsiders, and Apocalypse Now.

He hasn't directed a film in over a decade, that being Twixt in 2011. Megalopolis is his return to feature filmmaking. He wrote the script himself and is producing with Michael Bederman. The film features an all-star ensemble led by Adam Driver. Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne also star in the film.