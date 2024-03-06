Two Hollywood heavyweights, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, will grace Broadway's stage in a highly anticipated revival of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, “Othello,” per Variety. The production, slated for spring 2025, promises to be a highlight of the theatrical season, drawing considerable attention and excitement from theater enthusiasts.
Under the direction of Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, known for his work on the acclaimed revival of “A Raisin in the Sun,” which starred Washington, “Othello” will see Washington take on the titular role while Gyllenhaal tackles the complex character of the manipulative antagonist, Iago. There's still no word on the casting of Desdemona, Othello's wife.
Denzel Washington, celebrated for his illustrious film career and two Academy Awards, brings a wealth of stage experience to the production, having appeared in five previous Broadway plays, including a 2018 revival of “The Iceman Cometh.” His collaboration with Leon extends to the critically acclaimed 2016 film adaptation of “Fences.”
Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal, renowned for his versatile performances on screen, including in films like “Brokeback Mountain” and the upcoming “Road House” remake, boasts his own Broadway credentials, having starred in three previous productions, including the 2019 monologue “A Life.”
The revival of “Othello” marks a significant return to Broadway for the timeless tragedy, with the last production dating back to 1982, featuring James Earl Jones as Othello and Christopher Plummer as Iago. The play has since been adapted into various cinematic interpretations, including a 1995 film led by Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh, as well as Orson Welles' iconic 1951 adaptation.
With Washington and Gyllenhaal at the helm, the Broadway revival of “Othello” promises to deliver a compelling and dynamic interpretation of Shakespeare's enduring masterpiece, captivating audiences with its riveting performances and timeless themes.