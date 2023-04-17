Sometimes you should leave a good thing alone and end on a high note. It appears that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are not quite ready to do that with the Murder Mystery franchise, as the former teased what’s to come should a third installment in the Netflix series get made.

Speaking with ScreenRant during the Murder Mystery 2 press tour, the duo was asked about what would be on the horizon for the Spitzes should in a potential third film, with Aniston saying they’ve still “got to figure it out” in an effort to “make it fresh” and Sander giving a factious tease: “We’re gonna be married in the third. That’s all we got so far.”

The first two films followed Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) as an average couple who turn into private eyes after solving a murder mystery in Monte Carlo. The first film’s ensemble included Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, and Gemma Arterton while the second film brought in some other big names including Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

While a third film in the Murder Mystery franchise felt inevitable — after all, Sandler is seemingly Netflix’s top guy — let’s hope that Sandler and Aniston stand by their promise and make it fresh and dream it up again. The recent sequel may have been a substantial step up from its predecessor, but the bar was so low that it would’ve been impressive to somehow not clear it. My advice to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston? End on a high note.

Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 are streaming on Netflix now.