Adam Schefter's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. “Schefty” is a well-known NFL insider who is on top of all breaking news in the football world. Let's look at Adam Schefter's net worth in 2023.

Adam Schefter's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

You may recognize Adam Schefter from his time on ESPN and NFL Network, analyzing the NFL's breaking news. Adam Schefter's net worth in 2023 sits at about $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Adam Schefter was born in Valley Stream, New York, on December 21st, 1966, and attended John F. Kennedy High School. In 1989, he graduated from the University of Michigan and Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Schefter started his career working as an editor at The Michigan Daily. While at Northwestern, he also worked as a freelance reporter with The Chicago Tribune. After Northwestern, he moved on to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and the Rocky Mountain News. He ended his newspaper career by writing for The Denver Post from 1996-to-2004.

Schefter served as President of the Pro Football Writers of America from 2001 to 2002.

Adam Schefter's early television career

Schefter's first foray into television was by making guest appearances on ESPN. His broadcast debut came on “The Sports Reporters,” a once-revered but now-defunct sports talk show that aired on Sunday mornings and featured four sports media personalities. Schefter also appeared on “Around the Horn” as a substitute for Woody Paige, who also lived in the Denver area.

Schefter joined the NFL Network in 2004, appearing on “NFL Total Access” while also writing for NFL.com. Schefter stayed with NFL Network in the same role until 2009, when he joined ESPN.

Adam Schefter joins ESPN

Schefter began appearing on ESPN television broadcasts on August 17th, 2009. His career began to take off at ESPN, where he received numerous awards and accolades.

In 2010, Sports Illustrated listed Schefter as one of the “Top 40 Most Influential members of the NFL,” also bestowing on him the honor of “Media Person of the Year.” Schefter has also expanded his role at ESPN beyond football, joining the “NBA on ESPN” team for multiple games as a sideline reporter in 2017. ESPN offered Schefter an expanded role in his new contract, cinching his status as one of the foremost breaking news reporters in all of sports.

Adam Schefter's controversies

In July 2015, Schefter found himself in hot water for the first time since he became an insider. Schefter tweeted a photo of a medical chart photo that showed Jason Pierre-Paul's right index finger to be amputated. His action caused two people from the hospital to be fired, also leading Pierre-Paul to sue ESPN and Schefter for breach of privacy.

In September 2021, it was reported that Schefter had invested in a sports gambling company, which people worried would be a conflict of interest with his reporting.

Around that same time, a 2011 email was leaked that showed Schefter emailing an article to then-Washington Commanders general manager Bruce Allen. In the email, it appears that Schefter sent the completed article to Allen to get his opinion on it before it was submitted to editors. Schefter referred to Allen as “Mr. Editor” in the email, something that made people question Schefter's journalistic integrity.

In 2022, Schefter made an insensitive tweet about the death of Dwayne Haskins, referring to his struggles in the NFL while also breaking the news of his death. For both the Allen email and the Haskins tweet, Schefter had to release public apologies.

While Schefter is well-known in the football world and holds considerable weight as an insider, he has enjoyed a relatively modest career that doesn't range as far as some other sports media personalities. This would contribute to his lower net worth compared to some other personalities such as Chris Berman or Jim Nantz. Were you surprised by Adam Schefter's net worth in 2023?