ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently unveiled a story that’s as wild as the NFL scoops he’s known for. During an appearance on This is Football, Schefter was asked about the most unusual place he’d ever reported breaking news, SBNation reports. His answer? Let’s just say it’s a contender for the most bizarre revelation in sports journalism history.

Breaking News in an Intimate Setting

Schefter recalled a night in Denver when a text disrupted what he diplomatically described as “spending time” with a woman. The interruption came with a bombshell: NFL cornerback Dale Carter was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Instead of letting the moment pass, Schefter did what any committed reporter would—he stayed in place, confirmed the details, and hit send on the scoop.

“I can remember being in Denver one time,” Schefter said with an awkward chuckle. “How do I say this. I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended. I think it was for eight games for substance abuse. So, as I continued to lay there, confirm it and got the job done, Kevin. In every which way.”

This moment of multitasking occurred during his tenure as the Broncos beat writer for the Denver Post. Carter, a Broncos player at the time, received his suspension on April 25, 2000. By piecing the timeline together, the breaking news likely occurred on the evening of April 24. While the specifics of his personal encounter remain vague, Schefter’s dedication to his craft shines through—even if the context is unconventional.

A True “Insider” Moment

The anecdote adds to the lore of NFL reporters, whose jobs often blur the line between personal and professional life. While Schefter’s story grabs headlines, it fits the unpredictable nature of breaking news in sports. His revelation follows in the tradition of moments like Shannon Sharpe accidentally broadcasting an intimate encounter on Instagram Live.

Schefter’s tale offers a window into the relentless pace of covering the NFL. Whether at a stadium, at home, or in the throes of romance, the job demands quick thinking and round-the-clock attention. Fans and colleagues alike are now left to wonder: where else might Schefter have been when delivering one of his legendary scoops?

As the story makes its rounds, it’s a reminder that journalism takes determination, and sometimes, a willingness to break barriers—literally and figuratively.