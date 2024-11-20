At least one player for the New York Giants didn’t take the benching of Daniel Jones very well. And an NFL insider said Jones is done in New York. And Adam Schefter piled on by breaking down how Tommy DeVito could continue to hurt the team’s future, according to The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Schefter pointed out the DeVito lifting the Giants to victories actually put the team in an untenable spot for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“When they went to Tommy DeVito last year, the irony of this all is that he went on a 3-game win streak last year, ripped off 3 wins,” Schefter said. “As great as those 3 wins were at the time, they knocked the Giants out of the Top 5 picks. And denied them the chance to go draft Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.”

Giants QB Tommy DeVito in lose-lose situation?

Schefter said perhaps the Giants should have limped to the finish line last year without getting the high-octane boose from DeVito.

“Now if they had stuck with what they had last year and not gone to Tommy DeVito and lost those games,” Schefter said. “They would’ve been in maybe position to draft maybe Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.”

And the Giants had interest in both of those players, according to Schefter.

“(Those are) two quarterbacks that they certainly explored trading up to get,” Schefter said. “They couldn’t get (them). So Tommy DeVito cost them a quarterback in the draft in the spring. And now they are going back to Tommy DeVito again.”

Adding to the mix, the Giants may have decided to keep Saquon Barkley instead of letting him drift to the division-rival Eagles. In that setting, Barkley rides along on the fringe of the MVP conversation.

If the Giants lose the remainder of their 2024 games, they would be in the running for the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or Jalen Milroe.

Poor DeVito.

In his six starts in 2023, he threw for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdowns. While those aren’t earth-shattering numbers, they were good enough for three wins.

And compare those numbers to what Jones has done through 10 games this year. Despite playing in four more games, Jones has the exact same number of touchdown passes. Also, Jones has racked up seven interceptions this season. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the film told the story, according to giants.com.

“After evaluating a bunch of things and looking at a lot of tape,” Daboll said. “And being around Tommy last year where he created a little bit of a spark for us. That's the reason why we're going with Tommy. (Quarterback) Drew (Lock) will be the backup. Continue to work with him. He's been nothing but a pro and as was Daniel. It's never an easy conversation to have with the players.”