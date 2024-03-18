Ahead of her Munich tour, Adele has received a disappointing update.
The Sun is reporting that the “Skyfall” singer's tour dates in Munich have had underwhelming ticket sales. It's being reported by the outlet that “thousands” of tickets were still available for the show.
This is believed to be due to the prices and her own health, as a source told The Sun, “There is some fan reticence about buying the tickets, because people are worried about whether Adele will be well enough to perform them all.”
They added, “People follow her extremely closely — and Adele has been silent for a couple of weeks since announcing she was ill and taking a break. So her followers are worried about her and when she will be back.”
This comes shortly after Adele had to postpone dates of her Las Vegas residency. The Sun alleges that the singer is in California, consulting medics.
Adele in Munich
Earlier in 2024, Adele announced a residency in Munich. Only four dates were initially announced. Thanks to high demand and interest, six more dates were added to the itinerary.
The residency will commence on August 2. She will continue by playing dates of August 3, 9-10, 14, 16, 23-24, and 30-31. All of the shows will go down at the Munich Meese venue.
This is the singer's second concert residency after Weekends with Adele. The Las Vegas residency was her first after four headlining tours from 2008-2022. It commenced on November 18, 2022, and will continue through June 15, 2024.
In that time period, Adele will have played 100 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.