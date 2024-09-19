NBA fans and media members are still coping with the news of ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski's retirement from the reporting industry. Wojnarowski, known for his trusted reporting on NBA news and “Woj bombs” is leaving behind his X (formerly Twitter) endeavors to be the GM of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team. However, Wojnarowski caught attention on social media on Wednesday with his first tweets since his big announcement.

Instead of the usual “Woj bombs,” Wojnarnowski responded to a few people who reflected on his sports reporting career and new endeavors:

Adrian Wojnarowski expressed gratitude to his ESPN colleagues Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and Bobby Marks for their reflections after his retirement. They were just a few of the many people he worked with and got to know during his reporting career. Moreover, he responded to a message from the St. Bonaventure basketball program, revealing his excitement for his new role.

Wojnarowski broke the official news of his career change in an elaborate X post on Wednesday:

“The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege,” Wojnarowski posted. “I'm appreciative of the company's leadership — especially Jimmy Pitaro and Cristina Daglas — for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a life change. After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm heading back to my own.”

Wojnarowski will turn his focus toward helping the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program with NIL opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting, family and alumni relationships, professional player programs, and program fundraising. However, there is a chance Wojnarowksi could have a side advisor role with ESPN, although his GM role with St. Bonaveutre would remain his full-time job.

Adrian Wojnarowski's new endeavor looks to help him serve his alma mater and provide him with a greater work-life balance. It will be exciting to continue to watch his journey after his incredible sports reporting career.