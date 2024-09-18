On Wednesday, the NBA world was shocked when ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement from the news industry. Wojnarowski had been with the media outlet since 2017 but decided to change paths and become the GM of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program. However, there is a chance Wojnarowski could retain a small role with ESPN.

A possible new role for Adrian Wojnarowski

Wojnarowski reportedly has a long-standing relationship with ESPN chairman James Pitaro, who shared time with the renowned reporter when they both worked at Yahoo. When Wojnarowski spoke with Pitaro and another leadership team member, Pitaro was shocked by the retirement news, per The Athletic.

Furthermore, the possibility of Wojnarowski becoming an advisor to Pitaro is still on the table, although his full-time priority would remain with St. Bonaventure, sources from The Athletic noted.

Seeing the renowned sports reporter step down from his former endeavor is tough, but the move should bode well for his well-being. The Athletic reported that Wojanorwski was burned out by the highly demanding tasks of his Senior Insider role. He reportedly needed to be on his phone for nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week to to do the job at a high level. Moreover, Wojnarowski did not want to deal with the three-hour sleep nights required to be on top of the latest news and developments with the season's start.

In his new role with St. Bonaventure, Adrian Wojnarowski should be able to have a greater work-life balance. He will be in a general manager role aiding coaching staff with NIL opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting, family and alumni relationships, professional player programs, and program fundraising.

Adrian Wojnarowski was renowned as one of the best sports reporters in the business. He was often the first to break news on huge NBA stories and was looked at as a go-to source. It will be exciting to watch him in his next endeavor.