After watching CM Punk go in on Tony Khan, The Elite, and AEW as a whole in a whirlwind of negativity that continues to make headlines to this day, Adam Copeland decided to open up this week's edition of Dynamite not with his usual Cope Open with the TNT Championship on the line, but instead in a bit of kayfabe-breaking candid conversation.
The topic in question? Well, that would be how happy he is to be a member of AEW.
Marching down to the ring like a man on a mission, Copeland said hello to the crowd in Massachusetts before getting down to the task at hand.
“So listen, there's been a lot of negative BS that's been spewed this week, right? There has, well screw that! I wanna talk about positives, and if you're a fan of pro wrestling, man, it's a good time to be a fan of pro wrestling; there is a whole lot of positives right now. If you're sitting here, if you're watching from home, h*ll, if you feel compelled to go on social media, even if it's just to complain about pro wrestling, you're a fan of pro wrestling. I am a fan of professional wrestling,” Adam Copeland announced.
“Growing up, you know I watched WWF, no, that's not a reason to boo, man, you're missing the point of this; this is to celebrate all of it. I watched NWA, I watched Stampede Wrestling out of Calgary, I watched Owen Hart start his career, pretty d**n cool. I watched BC Championship wrestling out of Vancouver, I watched international wrestling out of Montreal, and I devoured it all because I love professional wrestling.
“And I know you've heard this before, but please bear with me because it's close to my heart. For nine years, I had this torn away from me, and when I finally got it back, I worked to get it back because I love it so d**n much. But when I sat down and started to think about the end of my career, because let's face it, I'm closer to the end than the start, I realized that AEW is where I need to end my career.”
Whoa, if CM Punk was watching AEW Dynamite, it's safe to say he was blushing like a bride, but for Copeland, this was only the beginning, as he had plenty more to say on the matter because he was just too fired up to stop there.
It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.
After a successful title defense on #AEW Collision, #TNT Champion Adam Copeland kicks off #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCopeland pic.twitter.com/wB65181ylA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024
Adam Copeland is grateful for AEW and everyone who made it happen.
Continuing his one-man defense of AEW's honor against the ultra bitterness of CM Punk, Adam Copeland revealed why he chose AEW for the final act of his career and why, without the founding five – plus a few more – he and plenty of other performers wouldn't have a chance to be living their dreams.
“And a lot of people didn't understand that, but I looked at the roster and I saw a murder's row of talent. I have been in some of the most phenomenal locker rooms of all time, and I will put that locker room against anybody. I came here because I can face Will Ospreay. I can face Kenny Omega, hope you're doing good, bud. I can face ‘Hangman,' I can face Swerve, Joe, Claudio, Moxley, I can face Darby, I can face FTR, I can face the Young Bucks, I can face Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black. And by the way, those are all first-time-ever matches, how crazy is that? That happens in AEW,” Adam Copeland noted.
“Now I've got a lot of friends in the industry, right? They call me and go ‘Adam, it looks like you're having a blast out there.' Guess what? I am. This isn't hyperbole; this isn't me knocking anywhere else; I have had a phenomenal career, and I have fun everywhere I've been and everything I've gone, but this is the most fun that I have had in my entire 32-year professional wrestling career.
“So I celebrate AEW! I celebrate the men who started AEW, so yeah, that means The Bucks, that means Kenny, that means Cody and that means Tony Khan and that should be celebrated. Those guys are all fans of this, just like me, just like all of you. That ain't a negative; that's not something to make fun of because we love this: AEW has pushed this industry into a better place. AEW has pushed everyone into a better place. It has given more people a chance to do what they love for a living, and that should be celebrated. AEW makes pro wrestling better. AEW makes pro wrestling more fun. And AEW is where the best wrestle.”
Welp, there you go, folks; while WWE detractors will still talk their talk and some have already accused Copeland of being booked for the promo by Tony Khan in order to make the promotion look better in the face of Punk's MMA Hour appearance, but in the end, AEW fans seem regiverated by the segment and in the end, that's all that really matters.
Adam Copeland wants everyone to celebrate professional wrestling!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCopeland pic.twitter.com/SdhQqAvUS8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024