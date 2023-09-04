When Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and “Daddy A**” Billy Gunn announced that Dennis Rodman was going to double-down on his AEW appearances and make his Pay-Per-View debut at All Out as their corner man in a match for the AEW World Trios Championships against Jeff Jarrett and his family, it garnered headlines from all over the world.

How would the match work? Would “The Worm” get physical like his powerbomb on Sonjay Dutt on Collision, or would he fall asleep ringside, which, as multiple people have pointed out, famously happened back in WCW?

Well, as it turns out, the answer to that question came in the final match of Zero Hour, where. in front of 10,000 fans at his former professional basketball home, the United Center, Rodman got in the ring and promptly smashed follow former NBA player Satnam Singh in the head with Jeff Jarrett's signature red acoustic guitar in the lead-up t0 the finish.

See what I mean? For a 62-year-old man who's been out of the game for 20+ years, that was the easiest pop one could imagine.

After watching his boys in The Acclaimed secure the W, Rodman walked back into the ring and celebrated as Caster, Bowens, and Gunn often do, with a scissor party in the center of the ring that gets a massive pop every single time from an audience that has fully embraced what the faction is all about.

Would it have been cool to see Rodman hit a Frog Splash or get into it with Dutt on the outside? Sure, but hey, this was the perfect low-risk, high-reward spot that will get play on social media and draw a few more eyes to Tony Khan's product post-All Out.