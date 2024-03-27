When it comes to professional wrestlers in 2024, there's Will Ospreay, and there's everybody else.
A dynamic athlete who can do darn-near anything he comes up with with the splash, flash, and physical drama of a young Kenny Omega, Ospreay has quickly established himself as the most prolific wrestler in the history of the Dave Meltzer rating scale, with more 5 star matches than anyone else since he started rating matches despite only turning 30 last May.
So what happens when you take Ospreay, the irresistible force of professional wrestling, and put him in the same ring as the immovable object Bryan Danielson, a man who can physically handle darn-near anyone with his violent style and mastery of brutal submissions capable of subduing a shoot burglar at his old house in Phoenix? Well, in the opinion of the “American Dragon,” that dynamic is what's going to make the match great, as he believes Ospreay is the best example of a modern professional wrestler and has the potential to put on a “super exciting” match at Dynasty.
“He’s obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy,” Bryan Danielson told Sports Illustrated.
“I’m not married to the idea that my take on professional wrestling is the best. I’m really interested in what the younger generation thinks about professional wrestling and what inspires them. Will Ospreay is the evolution of professional wrestling. If Will Ospreay wanted to do a Bryan Danielson match, he could. If I wanted to do what Will Ospreay does in a match, I couldn’t. I don’t think there is anybody else in the world who can. That makes me super excited for this match.”
Will Ospreay be able to slay the dragon and prove he's the true ace of AEW in St. Louis, adding one of the biggest wins one can secure to their wrestling resume in 2024? Or will Danielson finally win a big match, forcing this showdown into a proper feud that elevates Ospreay to even grander heights? Either way, the real winner will be the AEW fans and the loser will be whoever has to follow them on the card.
Jeff Jarrett believes Will Ospreay is on a different level athletically.
Speaking of certified Hall of Famers who believe Will Ospreay is in a class of his own athletically, Jeff Jarrett discussed “Billy Goat's” forthcoming match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty and let it be known that, much like the “American Dragon” he truly believes that the “Commonwealth Kingpin” is in an athletic class all his own.
“I have retold this story the other day. I was doing the media rounds, maybe it was for launching My World, but it’s been a couple years ago, and they were asking about all kinds of Mount Rushmore questions and athletic performance and best matches, just all kinds of random questions, and it came up about who’s a great storyteller. I jumped at that opportunity to say I think Bryan Danielson, in I’ll call it the modern era, is the best storyteller in wrestling. I truly believe that, and I think he has a consistent, uncanny ability to tell different stories at different pacing,” Jeff Jarrett explained on My World via Fightful.
“I’ll just say, the story of a match, Bryan is very, very good at it. Will’s athletic ability, he’s at a different level. I think Kurt Angle in his prime was athletically at a different level. I think Shawn Michaels in his prime, different level athletically. I think Will is right now the most athletically gifted wrestler in the world today. I think that is going to be something that they highlight in numerous ways. Not saying that Will and Kenny and Will and many others haven’t told great stories. I’m looking forward to seeing the entire body of it. As we said, they got my money. That is in essence a big part of the AEW narrative. Pay-Per-View matches and shows take things to a different level, and I think that’s something that we lean into about being the alternative brand, the challenger brand. I’m d**n sure looking forward to it.”
Whoa, is Ospreay really on the same level athletically as a young Kurt Angle or Shawn Michaels? Well, considering he can do things like this, it's safe to say he really is in the rarified air and, as a result, deserves to be considered in that conversation.