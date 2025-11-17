The legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has issued a public apology to AEW fans after his recent Dynamite appearance.

Fans awaiting to see the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair at the recently concluded AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts were left disappointed when the 16-time World Champion failed to appear on their television screens. While fans present at the First Horizon Coliseum in North Carolina saw the legend live, he chose not to appear on television and instead left the show early.

Now, almost a week later, Flair addressed the unfortunate incident from Dynamite: Blood & Guts and issued an apology to his fans. Flair revealed that he suffered a “rotator cuff injury,” which caused the abrupt exit.

“I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The [AEW] Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury,” Flair said. “I Appreciate [Tony Khan] Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being Invited Again. After I Have My Shoulder Healed Up, I Will Be Back Up & Running. I Just Want You All To Know That I Would Never Disappoint You Intentionally.”

Before the show, Flair was advertised to appear at Blood & Guts alongside Ricky Steamboat in Greensboro, NC. Steamboat appeared live and worked a segment with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Stokely Hathaway.

