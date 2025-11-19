Tony Khan “would love” to have AEW star Britt Baker back amid her year-long hiatus.

Last year, ahead of All In 2024, Baker made her long-awaited return to the promotion. However, after just a few months of appearances, Baker again went missing from All Elite Wrestling television. Not seen on weekly programming since the Nov. 13 edition of Collision, Khan finally shared an update on her speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“Britt Baker, somebody that I love and respect who’s also been in AEW from the very beginning—she had been away at times for health reasons and because she had some injuries,” Khan revealed. “I’m just looking for the right time with Britt, and I’ve had really good talks with Britt, who I really, really like. I think Britt’s a great person in and out of the ring.

“She’s so impressive. To have somebody who went to medical school, earned their degree, has practiced, and also has wrestled at a high level and juggled all these things—I think it’s really impressive. And as somebody who juggles a lot of jobs and a lot of work, I respect Britt’s work ethic a lot. She’s also a great wrestler,” he continued.

Khan further continued, “So I would love to have Britt back in AEW. And Britt is going to be back, I really believe, in AEW, and I hope soon. But it’s going to be the right situation for her and everybody involved. I want to make sure she’s 100%, and that’s important to me. I really care about the health and well-being of all the wrestlers, and in Britt’s case, I think she can come in and still be a huge part of AEW—and I expect she will.”

Article Continues Below

One of the most talented stars in the industry, Baker returned last year after an absence of nearly a year, but only wrestled five matches before going on a hiatus again.

Tony Khan provides an update on Will Ospreay's return

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan delivered a positive update on Will Ospreay's injury and return. Addressing the concerns, Khan said, “Will Ospreay’s gonna be back with AEW, I think, hopefully earlier next year. I can’t say exactly when but it’ll be next year, and I hope it’ll be in the first half of next year.”

Suffering from a serious neck injury, Ospreay, who required surgery, went on a hiatus after Forbidden Door.