AEW Fight Forever Season 2 was recently, which potentially means new fighters, new CAW customization options, and more mini-games. However, like any fighting game, we feel fans find the roster to be among the most important aspects. Therefore, we created a list of five AEW fighters we'd love to see in AEW Fight Forever Season 2. We didn't mention The Acclaimed in this list, since they recently stated they're coming to the game.

5 Wrestlers We'd Love To See Get Into The Ring During AEW Fight Forever Season 2

YO! LISTEN! Big things are coming in Season 2!

1. Evil Uno

Evil Uno is if you took a video game wrestler from a larger-than-life SNES game and put him in the real ring. While he no longer dons the Player Uno name, he still obviously enjoys the medium of entertainment. He made his AEW debut back in 2019, gathering an overall record of 89-40.

Additionally, Evil Uno has been involved in the gaming scene for quite some time. The twitch stream not only covered AEW Fight Forever during the pre-launch, but he currently co-hosts his own show on Giant Bomb, Ranking of Evil. He even teamed up with Stu Grayson to form the Super Smash. Bros across various independent promotions years ago. I think it's fair to say Evil Uno deserves a spot in AEW Fight Forever because how passionate he is about gaming.

Even if Uno didn't make it in, we still think the devs should make a mini-game with him in it.

2. Samoa Joe

You can never have too many big-bodied wrestlers in a video game, and Samoa Joe is no exception. With a wrestling career that spans over 23 years, Joe has experience in multiple wrestling leagues including WWE and NXT. He joined AEW in 2022, becoming a 2x AEW Champion in the process. The former champ currently has an impressive overall record of 26-7.

Overall, Samoa Joe is a decorated fighter with multiple career accomplishments and titles. He would make a fine addition to AEW Fight Forever's roster. Joe's got plenty left in the tank, and hopefully Yuke's knows they got a popular wrestler just waiting to be in their game.

3. The Butcher

While not having too much prior wrestling experience, The Butcher joined AEW back in 2019. Outside of the ring, Andy Williams is a spectacular guitarist. However, inside the ring he's an entirely different beast known as the Butcher. He's most notable for his tag-team with fellow teammate the Blade. together, the pair make one of the sickest duos in AEW right now. Overall, he'd be awesome to have in AEW Fight Forever.

While the Butcher hasn't seen much success in recent years, he's still an iconic wrestler. Additionally, having a guitarist join the game also leaves the door open for potential mini-game ideas. I mean, if AEW Fight Forever has a baseball mini-game, then certainly they can incorporate a musical type mini-game.

4. Jamie Hayter

The former AEW Women's World Champ somehow didn't get a spot in the roster. She joined the league in 2019, left for some time, and returned in 2021, Overall, she's one of the most popular female wrestlers in the league. AEW isn't her first rodeo either. She began her professional wrestling career in 2015, even appearing in WWE in 2019.

At Full Gear in 2022, Hayter became the Women's World Champion when Rosa relinquished her title. Additionally, Hayter has been on fire in 2023. Although her 190 day reign ended at Double or Nothing, she's won seven and only lost one in the last 11 months.

We'd love to see another former champion make it onto the roster.

5. Big Bill

I know this list might seem biased veteran wrestlers, but we can't help but recommend Big Bill in AEW Fight Forever Season 2. The AEW Tag Team Champion just became a champion for the first time in his career. We feel it's time he gets a bit more recognition for his tenacity and resolve.

Overall, Big Bill might not be the most popular or flashy, but he's experienced and identifiable. He has experience in WWE and Impact Wrestling, among other wrestling promotions. Additionally, we're curious to see how long his reign with fellow teammates Ricky Starks lasts. Would be cool to see a vet finally win and hold onto a championship for some time before he gets off the ring for good.

And that wraps up our list of five fighters we'd love to see in AEW Fight Forever Season 2. Honestly, it's hard to choose when there's so many good options, so we hope Season 2 offers a lot of new content. We'll find out soon enough as the developers plan to release more information soon.

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

