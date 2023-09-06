When news broke that CM Punk had been fired by AEW with cause for his backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In, more than a few fans of professional wrestling turned to their favorite podcasting platform to see what Jim Cornette, arguably the biggest hater of the promotion, had to say.

Fortunately, the proud owner of Castle Cornette and Cornette's Drive-Thru did not disappoint and let it be known that he is not a fan of how the CEO handled his business.

“So again if Perry hadn't f**king mouthed off and just gone and done his garbage pre-show match, then nothing would have happened. And if nothing would have happened, then Punk would be on the Pay-Per-View in the United Center in Chicago, and people wouldn't be f**king all over Twitter and all over Chicago and all over the wrestling world going Tony Khan is a f**king d**kless p*ssy.

“He's brought this on himself, and I said at the top of the thing, sometimes the bad guys win. It's actually it's a win for everybody except the fans and Tony. Punk doesn't have to put up with these f**king children anymore. He's old, he's tired, he's hurting. He works with children. Well, you don't have to work with children. You don't have to get hurt anymore from working with the children. He'll still be old. And maybe you'll get better sleep. So he's going to improve his situation.”

Is Cornette correct? Is Punk better off now that he's free of AEW, with the potential for a return to WWE or maybe even Impact wrestling now potential options for his future? And what about Chicago, which Cornette declared is now a dead territory for the promotion despite having an incredible show one night later at All Out? While Cornette has made it known over and over again that he is not a fan of AEW, considering he's already released five videos, it's safe to say he has no problem talking about it.

Jim Cornette was equally hard on The Elite.

After going to town on Tony Khan using the incredibly creative verbiage he's built a second career on, Jim Cornette turned his attention to The Elite, who he believes is just as at fault as the CEO of AEW.

Despite everything that happened before the show and the fact that no member of The Elite, from the Young Bucks, to Kenny Omega, and even “Hangman” Adam Page, was involved in the altercation, Cornette firmly believes the quartet are at fault for the fight too, as they simply don't want to work with anyone they believe is better than them.

“Now the Buckaroos and the camp Cucamonga and all of the friends and relatives know that they can do anything they want, they can wipe their feet, they can wipe their a** with Tony Khan. And it doesn't matter what's best for business. It's just what they want. As a result, the talent that AEW will be signing here will be one of two categories. Either the Chris Jericho category, I'm going on the downhill side of my career, I'm gonna milk this billionaire for a ton of f**king money.

“Or the guys who have no [experience] want to be on TV, and they want to play with their friends, and they have no choice, and they're going to f**king but the guys who are in the prime of their career, the Cody's have already left any young talent from the WWE that's been used in any fashion that has any kind of name that has any kind of future in wrestling that could be potentially a draw for AEW, they don't want to go there.

“Because the Buckaroos and I don't know if Kenny is even in on this, I think he's too much of a wishy-washy d**chebag even to be mean to people. But the Buckaroos and that Hangnail and all of their ilk, if you're a bigger star than they are, if you're a better talent than they are, well, there's a lot of those. If you're a more serious wrestler than they are, they don't want you around because they don't want anybody bringing any level of professionalism into that g*dd**n daycare center.”

Is Cornette correct? Objectively, no, as the EVPS have put over Will Ospreay, FTR, and even Konosuke Takeshita this summer alone. Still, for fans who don't like The Elite, which is a camp Cornette is firmly in, Omega, Hanger, and the Bucks will get some hate for this for the foreseeable future, with the Jacksons earning some of that reaction at All Out.