After making her surprise return to professional wrestling in the opening segment of AEW Big Business, Mercedes Mone decided to double down on her Dynamite efforts with another appearance at the promotion's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, talking to Tony Khan about her business plan in All Elite Land.
One of the hottest free agent additions in recent memory, fans were certainly excited to see Mone before, but outside of some general statements, the “CEO's” intentions in AEW weren't yet known… until now, as she came to the promotion with a few very specific goals in mind.
“Toronto, please say hello to your new CEO. Man, I am still on such a high since last week at Big Business, and, I mean, I missed all of this. I missed the ring, I missed these ropes, I missed you guys; I missed all of this!” Mercedes Mone told the crowd in Toronto. “And I am so excited to be here in AEW. Now a lot of you guys don't know this but all of this almost got taken away from me. This almost got taken away from me ten months ago; I almost had a near-career-ending injury in a match for the New Japan Strong Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale. Now I know this is in the past and I'm in a new home of AEW and a lot of people may not know who Mercedes Mone is, so I asked the truck to play a video that I put together so you can get a little taste of Mone.”
After playing a very fun promo video that may or may not have been a subtle shot at WWE fans who always claim they need more of an introduction to AEW's newest stars, Mone cut back in, getting down to the task at hand on a combination edition of Dynamite and Rampage.
“That's right, as you see, I was rocking and rolling, I was kicking butt all over the world but then it got taken away from me. You see, I don't know how I was going to come back but I knew I needed to get back; I needed to be here. You see, because minor setbacks make for major comebacks and now here I am as your CEO. And I wanna make the mission very clear, I am not here to lead a women's evolution, no, I've done that before, I am here to lead a woman's global revolution! I came here to beat the very best woman in AEW and all over the globe,” Mone noted.
“Now, about last week, when Julia Hart, the TBS Champion, and Sky Blue attacked Willow, they must not have heard when I said that I have unfinished business with Willow and anybody who messes with my business will get bankrupt. Because there's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.”
Welp, there you go, folks; while one is certainly acting like a babyface so far, it's clear she has some anger inside of her that could spell bad news for Willow and any other performer who attempts to get in her path.
Mercedes Mone reveals why she's happy to open the AEW show.
Speaking of Mercedes Mone opening up television shows, the “CEO” of AEW was asked about the decision to go first at Big Business in Bo$$ton by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, noting that after spending the whole day getting excited for the show, she simply couldn't wait any longer to become All Elite.
“F**k yeah, I needed to open the show. All day, I was so full of energy. Ten minutes before the show, I was in gorilla [backstage]. I could feel the energy in the building. When my music hit, I felt the energy and I knew I was home,” Mercedes Mone told Sports Illustrated.
“I've honestly been thinking about what I wanted to say for the past year. When I finally signed with AEW, I put even more thought into it. I decided to speak from my heart. That's what I did, and the crowd made it so special for me. Everything started in Boston. I wouldn't be ‘The CEO' if it wasn't for my time here. “That's why I mentioned wrestling in North Andover. I remember looking up and reading about so many wrestling schools. I learned about Chaotic Wrestling when I was 12. When I was 16, I emailed them–but I was too young. When I was 18, I signed up for a fantasy camp. I was the only woman there. I won it, got to train at Chaotic for free, and they created a championship for me so women could come and wrestle me. I was only 18. That place created so much magic for me. It was a place for me to dream and become who I am.”
Strategically, putting Mone first is actually a sound strategy, as she is a very recognizable face and may inspire some former WWE fans who were watching the Big Bang Theory to stick around for the first segment of Dynamite. If Mone is cool with the idea, why not keep riding with it if the results are drawing numbers?