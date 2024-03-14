After weeks and weeks of anticipation, fans in the TD Bank Garden in Boston, Massachusetts didn't have to wait long to see their hometown hero make her debut in AEW as Mercedes Mone, fresh off a fantastic run in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom, officially became All Elite.
Walking down to the ring CM Punk-style with the crowd cheering her song in the opening segment of the show, Mone took in the moment before breaking into a promo that will make fans want to run through a darn wall.
“Boston! I'm home. If you guys could feel my heart right now, it's beating out of my chest! But first and foremost, the first thing I want to say is thank you! Thank you for having my back these past two years. Thank you for giving me the courage and the strength to be here. Thank you for sticking with me for all of my lows, all of my highs, all of my milestones, all of my titles, all of my moments, the historic-making moments. Thank you.
“And trust me, we are going to be making so much more, so much magic, and so many moments together. Cuz every single one of you, you are the reason that I am here, so thank you. I love you. I love you guys, if you only knew. If you only knew how much tonight means to me. How much this means to me. How much wrestling means to me!
“You see, in so many ways wrestling has changed and saved my life. Wrestling has given me hope, it has given me a place to dream, and people, legendary people like Eddie Guerrero gave me a place where I can believe that I can do this one day too. Thank you Eddie. Thank you for letting me believe in my dreams. You see, my dreams got me to lead a women's evolution. My dreams got me to be the first-ever woman to main event a Pay-Per-View in this very building.”
Pretty incredible stuff, right? Well wait, it gets better, as Mone had plenty more to say about her future in AEW, as her debut marks a full-circle moment in her professional wrestling career.
Mercedes Moné shows her appreciation for her hometown crowd in Bo$$ton!
Mercedes Mone is ready to bring her revolution globally in AEW.
Continuing her nearly six-minute uninterrupted promo, Mercedes Mone reveals how her professional wrestling dream began in Boston and how now, at 32-year-old, she's ready to use everything she's learned to lead a new Women's Revolution in AEW just like she did in WWE almost a decade ago.
“You see, my dreams started when I was only ten years old, and when I was 13, I dropped out of school to take care of my brother. I love you Joshua. And then those dreams, at only 18 years old and only 90 pounds, to North Andover, Massachusetts, to a place called Chaotic Wrestling, where I began my dream. And that dream to become the greatest woman's wrestler of all time. And I want you guys to know that if I can do it, you can do it too.
“So let's get down to business, huh? You wanna know why I'm here? Because I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this revolution can be global. And we are going to make this happen. You see, I have been watching week upon week upon week, and everybody in that locker room, oof, I can't wait to tear it up with every single one of you. But let's start with our main event tonight, Riho versus Willow Nightingale. Now, Willow, you and I have a lot of unfinished business, but right now, at Big Business, Mercedes Mone is All Elite!”
When it comes to making massive yet exceptionally telegraphed debuts of certified game-changing wrestlers years in the making, AEW really does do a good job of making it feel special, as fans didn't have to sit around and wait through an albeit stacked card to see the performer they paid to see, cheering on the “CEO” while overshadowing matches by Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, and Kazuchika Okada in the process. Though only time will tell what Mone's future looks like in AEW, who she will wrestle, what titles she will go for etc, in the end, her debut was right on the money, which, considering everything Tony Khan put into making it a special evening, has proven to be exactly what fans both in Boston and around the world alike were hoping to see.
It's official: Mercedes Mone is ALL ELITE!
