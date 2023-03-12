A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Despite being a fixture of AEW television during the 2023 calendar year, Sammy Guevara has only really had one actual match of note since January 1st, when he took part in the Face of Revolution Ladder match to decide on the number one contender for the TNT Championship. Working largely as Chris Jericho’s right-hand guy, Guevara has been having fun with Daniel Garcia putting Ricky Starks and Action Andretti through the business as members of JAS, and is now even working as a trio under the JAS banner alongside “The Ocho” and Garcia but that has largely come at the expense of his own individual success.

Fortunately, Guevara isn’t worried about being overlooked in AEW, as he strongly believes that 2023 could be a banner year that even includes championship runs – plural – in one form or another. Speaking with MuscleManMalcom about his plans for the calendar year, Guevara noted that he’s ready to take a step forward in his AEW career and become one of the top stars in the promotion once more.

“This calendar year I mean, we gotta be champion again,” Guevara said via WrestleZone. “I’m tied for the most TNT Title runs with Cody Rhodes. So we got to break that record. Both three-time right now, we gotta go for four. That’s one of the goals is to break that, and then the sky’s the limit, right? Screw that, there’s a universe out there. Maybe champ-champ, make me trios champ, you know, maybe I’ll go to another company, win another belt somewhere else. So we’ll see man, there’s a lot of fun stuff in the works, and I can’t wait to show everybody as it happens. Definitely.”

A champ-champ you say, as in the TNT Champion and the Trios championship? Does Guevara know something the fans don’t heading into AEW’s first every match in Winnipeg? Or maybe he simply appreciates what the group is doing right now, and believes that the JAS trio of himself, Garcia, and Jericho could actually have some serious legs long after this one match. While a JAS-House of Black feud probably wasn’t on many fans’ 2023 bingo card, they do present an interesting contrast to the dark and serious nature of Makalai Black’s unit and could provide more chances for Guevara and Garcia to shine in the ring, which really hasn’t been the case as of late. Throw in the hinted feud between MJF and the other “Four Pillars of AEW” and it looks like Guevara might be in line for a champion-caliber year after all.

Sammy Guevara notes some of the crazy spots that AEW has vetoed.

Elsewhere in his interview with MuscleManMalcom, Guevara discussed many of the wild spots he’s taken part of in AEW, with many of which involved him jumping off of high things and crashing onto objects or bodies. Had AEW ever vetoed any of his ideas for in-ring spots?

“All the time, all the time,” Guevara said via Fightful.”Really, the ladder match [on the March 1, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite], people thought it was crazy. I wanted it to be a lot crazier, but due to time constraints and whatnot, we had to cut a lot of stuff. There’s one thing in the infamous Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy match at All Out [2020], I was actually going to get thrown off the top of Daily’s Place that’s how the match was going to end. Unfortunately, because of the accident that happened early in the match, we had to go straight to a different finish. I want to go back to Daily’s Place just to get thrown off of it one day. One day, you know, a guy can dream.”

Whoa, thrown off of the top of Daily’s Place you say? It is truly unfortunate that Hardy suffered a head injury during his in-arena brawl with Guevara, as fans not only had to watch a match that really felt uncomfortable but missed out on that particular spot and whatever else Khan and the wrestlers had planned for the match. Then again, AEW did take a step forward from that step forward and attempted to be a bit safer with how they handle big spots like a move off of a cherry picker onto a single wooden table, even if the abundance of crash pads has generated some hate from fans, especially when they don’t quite work out. Still, if Guevars is able to make good on his promise and become a champion in AEW once more, it’s safe to assume that he’ll wrack his brain to come up with as many creative spots as possible to keep fans coming back for more.