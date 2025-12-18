Spoiler ahead:

Holding nine championships actively, Mercedes Moné recently suffered a huge loss during an AEW Collision taping.

Moné lost her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to Alex Windsor on Dec. 18, 2025, during a future Collision taping in Manchester, UK. Recently, Moné began experiencing a downfall in her run, as she rapidly began losing her championships.

While Red Velvet defeated her to claim back the ROH Women’s World Television Championship, she has now lost her tenth title to Windsor. Once proud of holding multiple championships together, Mone's latest tally has come down to nine.

However, for Mone's fans, there is nothing to be scared about. Mone' and Athena are set to team up together and face Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron of Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship at Worlds End on Dec. 27, 2025.

AEW Collision Dec. 20, 2025 spoilers

The following are the complete spoilers for the upcoming episode of AEW Collision on Dec. 20, 2025, from Manchester, UK. The taping took place following a successful AEW Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite and Collision on Dec. 17, 2025.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jack Perry def Speedball Mike Bailey

Eddie Kingston def Nathan Cruz

Alex Windsor def Mercedes Moné – RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Kevin Knight def Kazuchika Okada

Earlier in the night, during the Holiday Bash Dynamite episode, Moné teamed up with Athena and The MegaProblems (Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne) to defeat the team of Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) & Timeless Love Bombs (Mina Shirakawa & Toni Storm).

The episode also featured the shocking return of MJF after several months, an updated World title match at Worlds End, and The Young Bucks' journey out of poverty.