After months of confusion and controversies surrounding Andrade's in-ring career, a major update has now emerged about it. A few months ago, immediately after his WWE release, fans found Andrade appearing on AEW television. However, he never appeared again due to the presence of the non-compete clause in his contract. Shortly after, WWE took prompt action on the breach of the clause and reportedly banned him from in-ring competition for a year.

However, now, finally, a positive update has surfaced about it. A latest update from Fightful Select noted that Andrade's WWE deal officially ended on Dec. 12, and he is now eligible to work wherever he wants. The report claims that Andrade can now sign with AEW, TNA, AAA, CMLL, or any other company he chooses.

Another All Elite Wrestling star, Rush, introduced Andrade El Idolo with an attorney and rep who had a history with WWE. This helped both parties reach a solution and come to an agreement on Andrade's future, and waive the year-long non-compete clause.

Sources close to Fightful Select claimed that the matter was handled very professionally. And while WWE hadn't paid him since his departure, they have now allowed Andrade to sign elsewhere.

According to reports, Tony Khan is still considering bringing Andrade into AEW, but he chose to avoid any interference in the legal matters with WWE. Andrade was a regular AEW name during the pandemic, beginning in 2021. He left AEW in 2023 and joined WWE.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared for House of Glory and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is now scheduled to join the United Empire team for a match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4.