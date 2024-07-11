Need to be caught up with the history of the MCU? Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has you covered.

While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 10, Hahn performed an oral history of the MCU timeline. The song itself lasted over three minutes and is a testament to how far the franchise has come.

“Let me tell the story of the modern Marvel miracle / Starting off with Iron Man, which critics call impeccable / Then came from Thor from Asgard and the Hulk who was incredible / Never had an ensemble been so buff and so bankable,” she began.

In the chorus, a group of background singers — dressed as Captain Marvel, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther, respectively — sang with her.

As the song continues, it begins taking more shots at the MCU fans. “Iron Man, he went and died / Which made a bunch of virgins cry,” is sung later in the song.

Halfway through the song, Hahn jokingly takes a swig of an espresso martini at the keyboard station. The player is donning a Thor helmet complete with bleach-blonde hair. “Sorry, I need an espresso martini to speed this up,” Hahn joked. “There's, like, 800 more movies and shows to get to.”

To end the song, Hahn promotes her upcoming series, Agatha All Along.

“My character's an evil witch from many centuries ago / Yes, it's true, she was that b***h and now she's just an average Joe / Be sure to watch her new show, it's on Disney+ and starring me / This was all a shameless plug and that's called corporate synergy,” she concludes.

Who is Kathryn Hahn?

Kathryn Hahn started her career by starring in Hickory Hideout and Crossing Jordan. Her early movies include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Step Brothers.

She continued her career by starring in comedy movies such as We're the Millers and the Bad Moms series. Hahn has starred in genre movies such as Tomorrowland, The Visit, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. She also starred in the ensemble of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Agatha All Along is not the only superhero franchise Hahn has been a part of. She voiced Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Her other TV career also includes roles in Parks and Recreation, Kroll Show, Transparent, Central Park, The Shrink Next Door, and Tiny Beautiful Things.

What is Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along is a spin-off series for Hahn's MCU character. She first debuted in WandaVision and served as the antagonist of the series.

In Agatha All Along, the title character teams up with a teenager to form a coven for witches to face trials with. Hahn stars in the series alongside Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzla, and Patti LuPone. Additionally, Aubrey Plaza will star in the series as Rio Vidal, one of the witches in Agatha's coven.

This is the eleventh MCU TV series on Disney+ and is the second to come out in 2024. Echo debuted in January 2024. The nine-episode Agatha All Along series is slated to premiere on September 18, 2024.