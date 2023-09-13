The latest episode of Ahsoka featured a lightsaber fight featuring Anakin Skywalker — fully welcoming the character back to the Star Wars series.

At the end of Episode 4 of Ahsoka, the titular character (played by Rosario Dawson), was transported to a celestial place after a fight with Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson). This is when she's reunited with Anakin (Hayden Christensen).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their reunion is further explored in the next episode. “I'm here to finish your training,” Anakin tells her before taking out his signature blue lightsaber, saying, “Live… or die.”

Toward the end of their duel, Anakin's lightsaber blade turns red and his face begins transforming into the face beneath the Darth Vader mask. Ahsoka eventually gains the upper hand in the fight, holding his lightsaber blade to his throat before discarding of it, saying she chooses “to live.”

Anakin's face slowly becomes normal again, and he then disappears.

This was the most expanded role Hayden Christensen has taken on in the Star Wars universe in recent memory. He first returned in a voice cameo capacity in The Rise of Skywalker before returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While he appeared in a number of episodes, he primarily took over the role of Darth Vader and not Anakin. In Ahsoka, he got a full episode devoted to him.

Ahsoka is the self-titled spin-off Star Wars series. Dave Filoni, who created the character for the animated Clone Wars series, wrote all eight episodes of the Disney+ series. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the late Ray Stevenson, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen all star alongside Rosario Dawson.