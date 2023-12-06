Those who stream during the event might get their 15 minutes of fame and end up on the Twitch Homepage.

MTN Dew is no stranger to the gaming sphere, which is why they're launching the AI-powered MTN Dew Raid event on Twitch this December. Those who stream during the event might get their 15 minutes of fame and end up on the Twitch Homepage. All it takes to join is a Twitch account, some MTN Dew, and something fun to stream. Without further ado, let's find out more.

Everything You Need To Know About The AI-Powered MTN DEW RAID

The MTN Dew Raid Twitch event begins on Wednesday, December 6th and ends on December 8th, 2023. Overall, this first-of-a-kind-event uses AI technology to promote streamers with a penchant for MTN Dew. To join the MTN Dew Raid on Twitch, all you need is a bottle of MTN Dew, a Twitch profile, and something fun to stream!

While Streaming, ensure your MTN Dew is on-camera, and opt-in to the MTN DEW RAID on Twitch via chat to potentially see yourself on the home page. Additionally, make sure to follow these three steps:

Set your profile to “In-Game Overlay”, and start playing the game of your choice Make sure the MTN DEW Product is visible on-screen while streaming in a gaming channel Opt-in to the MTN DEW RAID chat on Twitch and accept.

MTN Dew also recommends to make sure your settings allow your account to be reached out to. Additionally, make sure to never remove the MTN DEW from the camera.

Additionally, MTN DEW provided a quick FAQ to provide additional information on the event. Overall, depending on how many concurrent streamers are live, it takes anywhere from either seconds or minutes to pick up your stream. However, if you still haven't been picked up, you can always reach out to the MTN Dew Gaming team on their social channels. Furthermore, U.S. residents must be 18+ (19+ for AL/NE) to participate in the event.

Lastly, participating streamers get the chance to be featured on the MTN DEW Gaming:

Twitch channel

MTN DEW RAID branded shelf on the Twitch home page

Twitch home page hero carousel

A 1:1 coaching session with a professional streamer/content creator.

Overall, this MTN Dew-Twitch Partnership provides a perfect opportunity for MTN DEW to a wide variety of gamers. Twitch is home to some of the biggest streamers in the world, and there's no better place for MTN Dew to reach out to their target audience. We look forward to seeing everyone who participates in the event. Who knows? Maybe 15 minutes might just be enough to put yourself on the map.

MTN Dew also recently re-released their special Game Fuel drink for a limited time. The original MTN Dew Game Fuel Promotion took place in the mid-2000s, and keeps coming back for special surprises. Suffice to say, the king of gaming drinks is keeping themselves very busy. We wonder what other exciting plans they have up their sleeve.

