How will Aidan Chiles first season with Michigan State football go? Here's some predictions.

When former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith left for the Michigan State football program after the Beavers' final regular-season game, most were wondering just who he might bring with him. Quarterback Aidan Chiles wasn't too far behind him after he entered the transfer portal.

Chiles quickly became a highly sought-after quarterback in the portal, ranking as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player, per 247Sports transfer rankings. But Chiles did fall into the category of the less proven quarterbacks to enter this year's portal transfers.

He was mainly a backup to Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei, but he did still get some ample playing time, participating in nine games. He threw for 309 yards, rushed for 79, and scored seven total touchdowns.

Coming out of high school from Downey, CA, he was the No. 7 quarterback and No. 58 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He's described as a “true dual-threat quarterback” in his high school scouting report, being “elusive in the pocket, running well, and very capable of picking up chunks of yards on zone reads or escaping pressure and taking off.”

Chiles will most likely be a huge upgrade to what the Spartans football team had last season in Noah Kim and Katin Houser. They were part of a Michigan State team that ranked worst in the nation in virtually every offensive category, including points per game (13.3), yards per game (270.6), yards per play (4.2) with the 125th ranked total offense. Kim transferred to Coastal Carolina, while Houser went to East Carolina.

But what kind of season should we really expect out of the sophomore? That's difficult to predict without a full season under his belt and only getting playing time as a backup. It is clear that Smith was high on Chiles in that he did get playing time in 2023 to prepare him for next season. However, there are new sets of circumstances now, with Chiles not only transferring to another team but one that's in rebuild mode entirely and one in a new conference in the Big Ten. Nonetheless, let's make some bold predictions.

Aidan Chiles rushes for 500 yards

If Chiles is indeed a true dual-threat quarterback, then he's going to put up significant rushing yards. Also, Chiles won't be the only position on the offense that needs upgrading. Depending on how Smith goes about that in either the transfer portal and/or recruiting, it might be a bit of a rough first season where the sophomore finds himself making plays outside the pocket. Look for Chiles to make good use of his legs in 2024.

Aidan Chiles throws for 20-plus touchdowns, runs for 10

In his nine out of 11 games worth of experience, Chiles went 24-for-35 for 309 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and rushed 17 times for 79 yards and three touchdowns. If the starting job will indeed be solely his as Michigan State football's quarterback for 2024, those numbers will obviously increase greatly.

Those numbers are likely to only scratch the surface of what this young quarterback will do. But again, it will also depend on the type of players Smith and staff are able to put around him as well. If Chiles does live up to any sort of potential, there's no reason he can't throw for 20-plus touchdowns while rushing for 10 or more.

Aidan Chiles throws double-digit interceptions

With first-time starting quarterbacks, there will be the usual growing pains, which is to be expected. Chiles will by no means be perfect in his first full season as a starter, and going on the road against Oregon, Michigan could be some especially challenging matchups in 2024 where the environment will play a factor for a young quarterback.