Former Air Force football star LB Richard Clark will likely be the new executive director of the College Football Playoff.

This season has been a great time to be an Air Force football fan. The Falcons did recently lose their first game of the season as they surprisingly dropped a home game against Army last week. Still, Air Force is 8-1 on the season and they even cracked the College Football Playoff rankings top 25 before the loss. If the Falcons close out the season strong, they should find themselves back in the rankings.

On-field success has been huge for Air Force football this season, but there is some other cool news surrounding the football program that was just released on Friday. Former Air Force football player Richard Clark has emerged as the top candidate to become the next College Football Playoff executive director, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel. A deal is expected to happen within the next couple of days.

Clark was a star linebacker for Air Force before he began an illustrious career in the military. In 2020, Clark became the new Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy, making him the first black superintendent to have that role.

It's been awhile since Clark's college football playing days, but it is looking like he is going to be making a return to the game. With the way his Air Force Falcons are playing, who knows, maybe they will end up in next year's College Football Playoff. The field will be expanding to 12 teams next season, and that will guarantee a bid for a group of five team. That sure would be special for Clark to see the Falcons make an appearance in the CFP.