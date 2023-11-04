Army football ended an insane 52-game losing streak that dates back to 1972 with their surprising win over Air Force.

Everyone loves a good football game between the Army and Air Force, right? Well, this season's matchup didn't disappoint, as the Black Knights stole a win away from the No. 25-ranked Falcons.

Air Force was undefeated entering this matchup but Army football took it to them with an impressive 23-3 win on Saturday. To make it even better, the Black Knights snapped one of the longest losing streaks you'll ever see, per Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

“The Black Knights ended their 52-game losing streak against AP-ranked teams. Their last win against an AP-ranked opponent? A victory on Nov. 4, 1972, against No. 19 Air Force.”

Go figures the last win against an AP-ranked program was Air Force. It only makes sense. But the fact Army football hadn't accomplished this feat since 1972 is insane. That means the last time Army won a game like this, The Godfather was the top-grossing film at the box office.

The Black Knights absolutely dominated the run game. Quarterback Bryson Daily, who basically serves as a running back, led the way with 35 rush attempts for 170 yards, and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Air Force couldn't get anything going on offense which has been a strong suit for them all season. Their team stats weren't all that different from Army's, however, the Falcons turned the ball over six times. It's hard to win a football game with that many turnovers.

With that said, congrats to Army football for pulling off this upset. This win is basically a bowl game victory for them. What a moment for the Black Knights.