It is the second leg in the battle for the Commander in Chief trophy as Air Force visits Army. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Air Force-Army prediction and pick.

Air Force comes into the game struggling this year. They opened up with a win over Merrimack, 21-6. Since then, they have lost six straight games, including a 34-7 loss to Navy in the first leg of the Commander in Chief Trophy. Last time out, they fell to Colorado State 21-13.

Meanwhile, Army is 7-0 on the year. They are coming in off a bye after beating East Carolina 45-28. They have been dominant this year, winning each game this year by 17 or more points this year.

Here are the Air Force-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-Army Odds

Air Force: +21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1400

Army: -21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

John Busha leads the Air Force offense this year. He has completed just 29 of 79 passes this year, for 415 yards. He has just one touchdown pass this year but has five interceptions. He has missed some time this year, leading to Quentin Hayes playing. He has completed 10 of 14 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.

The top target for Air Force has been Quin Smith. Smith has 11 receptions this year for 216 yards and a touchdown this year. Further, Cade Harris has 14 receptions this year for 169 yards. Finally, Tylor Latham has six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Cade Harris has been the leader in the running game as well. He has 38 rushes for 212 yards and four scores this year. Meanwhile, Dylan Carson has 37 rushes for 141 yards, but has not scored. Finally, John Busha has run 78 times for 172 yards and a score.

Air Force is 96th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 93rd in total yards against. They are 103rd in the nation against the run while sitting 42nd against the pass. Air Force has just five sacks this year, with three of them coming from Payton Zdroik. Meanwhile, Osaro Aihie is second on the team in tackles while forcing two fumbles and having a sack. Air Force has recovered eight fumbles this year while having just one interception.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army does not pass the ball much. Bryson Daily has thrown just 47 passes this year, completing 27 of them for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. Most of the receiving game has gone to Casey Reynolds and Noah Short. Reynolds has brought in ten receptions for 293 yards and three scores. Short has brought in nine receptions for 242 yards and three scores. Finally, Cam Schurr also has five receptions for 69 yards and a score on the year. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 138 times this year for 909 yards and scoring 19 times on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kanye Udoh has been great this year as well. He has 93 rushes for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry this year. Further, Noah Short has been a big play threat. He has run 34 times for 396 yards and two touchdowns this year. Army has scored 31 times on the ground this year while averaging 6.6 yards per carry this year.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just 13.3 points per game this year. They are seven in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are first against the run this year, while sitting 54th against the pass. Army is 11th in the nation in turnover margin this year, while sitting first in the nation in giveaways per game. Casey Largin has been solid this year, coming in with two interceptions on the year. Further, Jaydan Mayes has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Final Air Force-Army Prediction & Pick

Air Force has struggled heavily this year. Not only do they have just one win this year, they have yet to cover the spread in a single game. They have missed covering by ten or more points in six of the games. Meanwhile, Army is 6-0-1 against the spread this year. Last time out, they pushed against East Carolina. Army has also covered by 16 or more points in six of their eight games. Army has been dominant and will continue to be in this one.

Final Air Force-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -21.5 (-115)