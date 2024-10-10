ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Air Force-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-New Mexico.

The Air Force Falcons are enduring a miserable season which just became markedly worse. The Falcons lost at home to the Navy Midshipmen in a Commander-In-Chief's Trophy game. The Falcons' slow start in Mountain West Conference play meant that any Mountain West-specific goal for the 2024 season was already out the window at the end of September. Winning the CIC Trophy was the one big remaining goal for AFA other than making a bowl game. The Falcons could not beat Navy at home, thereby preventing themselves from having a chance to win the CIC Trophy against Army later this season.

The theme has been the same for Air Force all season long: The Falcons cannot score with any regularity or reliability. Air Force has failed to score more than 21 points in each of its games. The team has scored at least 20 points only once, and more than seven points only twice. Air Force has cratered on offense this season, a shocking development when one considers how good an offensive coach and play designer Troy Calhoun has been for the program in Colorado Springs. Good coaches have years in which nothing works right. Those seasons aren't numerous or abundant, but they happen, especially if one man leads one program for as long as Calhoun has, since 2007. It doesn't seem that Calhoun has lost the mustard on his fastball; this seems like more of a situation in which Calhoun has gotten stuck without an elite quarterback who can make his offense come to life. When Calhoun has had a good quarterback, his Air Force offense has purred with efficiency and potency, but it just isn't happening this year with his personnel.

The New Mexico Lobos are enduring a wild ride under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall this season. Mendenhall is a noted defensive mind. He helped BYU and Virginia become relevant, competitive programs in his head coaching career. He came to New Mexico as a way of staying in the coaching profession but at a lower-stress job which wouldn't contain as much professional pressure. Mendenhall has learned in his first season in Albuquerque that his defensive personnel is quite limited. New Mexico has lost games this season in which it has scored 31 and 39 points. The Lobos allowed 35 points to Montana State and blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in their season opener back in late August. They lost 61-39 to Arizona early in the season. In their most recent game, the Lobos did win, but they needed almost all of their 50-point total to beat New Mexico State. The Lobos won 50-40 in a crazy shootout.

Air Force can't score. New Mexico can't play defense. It's a contrast in styles, and something has to give in Week 7 of the college football season.

Here are the Air Force-New Mexico College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-New Mexico Odds

Air Force: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +188

New Mexico: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs New Mexico

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV Max

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's pretty simple: New Mexico has a terrible defense which will enable Air Force to finally score a lot of points.

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

If New Mexico has a bad defense, Air Force's offense is precisely the get-well tonic the Lobos need. Air Force will not score enough against UNM to be able to cover the spread.

Final Air Force-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to the Lobos but recognize that both teams have huge weaknesses. This is not a good game to bet on.

Final Air Force-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -6.5